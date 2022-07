Two men are being held in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Horn Lake. The victim was found shot to death with officers arrived at a residence in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane about 10:15 p.m. Sunday night, July 10. Police say 17-year-old Ryan Turberville was found dead when they arrived, the victim of several gunshot wounds.

HORN LAKE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO