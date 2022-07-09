34th RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging families to keep their children safe this summer by including swim lessons. With summer in full swing, many families in the Rio Grande Valley are taking a dip in the pool to escape the heat. According to AAP drowning is the leading cause […]
WESLACO, Texas – The House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth recently held a congressional field hearing in Weslaco, Texas. The title of the hearing was: Infrastructure Investment – Building Economic Resilience in South Texas. One of the topics discussed was broadband connectivity. For the...
From yard work to fence painting, the average resident in the Coastal Bend has many different chores that often just pile up. To help fix these issues, a group of missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together to help. They call themselves Service in South Texas.
A year after being bumped to number two in the annual race to produce and deliver the nation’s first bale of cotton, the Rio Grande Valley is back at number one. Wesley Vanderpool of Alamo took the honors as he delivered the first cotton bale of 2022 to the Willacy Co-Op. The cotton had been planted February 15th and harvested June 23rd.
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the two-year anniversary of their death, the city of McAllen hosted a plaque unveiling ceremony at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center to honor the fallen. In 2020, McAllen Police Officers Edelmiro Garza, Jr. and Ismael Chavez, Jr., were killed in the line of...
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will speak Tuesday at a public event in Edinburg, according to his campaign. O’Rourke will join the Hidalgo County Democratic Party’s kickoff celebration to welcome their new chairman, according to a news release. The event is being held at the Edinburg...
A junkyard fire broke down Monday afternoon near 107 and La Blanca Road north of Donna. Edinburg's fire chief says there are no homes threatened at the time. Traffic on eastbound 107 is blocked off but westbound is open. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided once...
The high temperatures have resulted in a big demand for power and is putting a strain on the state's power supply. The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says they've seen a spike in their customers' electric bill and one of those reasons is because of higher consumption. They are calling residents to conserve energy to protect the Texas power grid.
Okay let’s get started. First and foremost thanks to all of you for taking time from your busy schedules to join us. We will officially start the program. Good afternoon, everyone. I am Eduardo Campirano and I am the port director and CEO of the Port of Brownsville. I am very pleased that each of you took time off from your busy schedules to join us for this truly momentous and exciting occasion.
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS said they are investigating a fatal crash. DPS officials said the crash happened on Sunday close to 8 p.m on FM 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission. The initial investigation showed a black Chrysler 300, with unknown occupants, collided with a...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marked two years since two McAllen Police officers were killed in the line of duty. The McAllen Police Department unveiled a plaque in honor of the officers at the Garza- Chavez Police Community Network Center. “My life changed from one day to the next,” said Brenda Garza, widow of Officer […]
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking for turtles in a resaca, a 13-year-old boy found the body of a teen badly decomposed. 29 years later, the murder of Jaime Rincones remains unsolved. On August 21, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office responded to 7124 Coffe Port Road in Brownsville in...
It's been two years since two McAllen police officers were shot and killed on the job while they responded to a domestic disturbance. The badges of officers Edelmrio Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr. lie in the walls of a monument as a permanent reminder of their service to the community.
Somebody said the wind was going to be blowing and I didn’t believe ‘em. I think every time I come down the wind is blowing. (Keane then gave thanks to the Port of Brownsville’s leadership and dignitaries in the audience). Now, today represents the culmination of several...
An apparent drunken driving accident on South Padre Island has claimed the life of a 6-year-old Brownsville boy. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Sunday about a half-mile north of Beach Access Number 5. Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora says the boy was playing near the water...
The city's beach access 8 will be getting a facelift at the end of the month. Also known as the white cap circle, the access point is getting a new parking lot, permanent restrooms, and more when the work is finished. The 1-point-3-million-dollar project was jointly funded by South Padre...
Police in Edinburg are identifying a man who died in a crash while skateboarding. Investigators say Richard Hernandez was riding his skateboard in the center lane of North Closner Boulevard late Thursday night when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver remained at the scene and rendered aid to Hernandez. The 30-year-old died at the scene.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash. DPS confirmed a three-vehicle crash near Keppel AmFELS in Brownsville. Injuries related to the crash have been confirmed. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 600 new cases of COVID-19. From July 9 to the 11, Cameron County received 676 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Of the 676, 404 were based on PCR testing. The county also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths. This raises the total number...
