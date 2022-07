Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...

