We are 1 week away from America’s #1 Authentic Motown Revue Band at Cape May Convention Hall, presented by Cape May Stage and in part by a grant provided by PNC ARTS Alive. This outstanding band of musicians and singers takes you on a very realistic journey of the Motown sound, and makes you want to sing along on every familiar song they play. They have kept the Motown sound true to its roots and each and every performance they do transports you back to another era . . . what a ride! Every audience both young and not so young can’t help dancing to that Motown beat, often leaving at the end of the night asking where can they see and hear the band next.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO