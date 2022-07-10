Spend a magical evening on the patio enjoying live music, award winning wines and a delicious menu cooked by Chef Mike at our Su…

Tea Time…. 250+ great blends from around the globe!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape...
Exit Zero Jazz Festival, Cape May, Sep 29-October 2. Ferry Park 3 Day/Each Day Passes now on sale. Kids 12 & under Free. See you on the Green! #exitzerojazzfest #exitzerojazzat10 #jazzcapemay #capemay #njevents. Source ».
Summer in New Jersey is all about getting outside, soaking up some sun, and eating some of the best food from our great restaurants. And since it's summer let's find the best place to eat outside. There are so many great restaurants in New Jersey, and since Covid, most places...
Pick n peel shrimp appetizer🍤 half off everyday during happy hour 3-6 upstairs & downstairs.
Our spiral wine tasting experience is a popular way to try multiple wines to find your favorite! Select from our curated options of dry reds, dry whites, off dry, dessert, and more … or build your own! Starting at $25. #newjerseywine #njwine #capemaywinecountry #winetasting #njwinetasting #winerylife #weekendvibes #funwitthfriends. Source...
The ideal night for a Sunset Dolphin Watch and a special event!. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.100220062.1651674530.1657413693-1520751517.1656455519. #sunset #sunsetcruise #cruising #dolphinwatch #perfectnight. Source ».
It’s like eating the ocean in a bowl! There’s a reason the Lobster, Shrimp & Crab Pot Pie is a huge seller at Exit Zero Filling Station. It’s a wickedly good combo of wild-caught Canadian lobster, Baja wild shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat, with potatoes, carrots, peas and sherry sauce, topped with a flaky crust.
Save the Date – Christmas in July at the Hangar – Monday, July 25 from 10am to 4pm at Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum!. Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum is hosting its first ever Christmas in July event on Monday, July 25th from 10am to 4pm. Event festivities include live music, meet and greet with Santa Claus, & unique photo opportunities that are perfect for this year’s family Christmas card.
Happy colors and a no-fuss style lend personality to this Stone Harbor vacation home, with the help of a Brandywine Valley-based designer. When the beach is your happy place, it’s natural to surround yourself with cheerful colors. For this Stone Harbor vacation home, it meant infusing bursts of vibrant orange against a palette of sky blue and cloud white. “Colors set the vibe and mood of a home,” says Brandywine Valley-based interior designer Megan Gorelick, who’s spent her share of summers at the Jersey Shore. “This young family wanted the house to feel like they were really on vacation.”
❤️ Support Local!!! Lewes Coffee NOW carries Sweet Bites Charcuteries’ cheeses, charcuteries, Munch Boxes & Kiddocuteries! (Restocked every Thursday, and different every week!) ￼Everything you need to grab n’ go this summer - all in one place! ￼￼. Sweet Bites Charcuterie proudly used non-gmo and...
Major piles of Menhaden offshore with large pods of Bottlenose dolphins, Greater shearwaters, Wilson Storm petrels, Cownosed rays, and much more. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.100220062.1651674530.1657413693-1520751517.1656455519. #dolphins #bottlenosedolphins #offshore #capemay #capemaynj #wildwoodnj #wildwoodwhales #njwhales #whalewatching #dolphinwatching #nj #oceancitynj #philadelphia #phillywhales. Source ».
This is the time of year in New Jersey when thoughts turn to the Jersey Shore. If you're lucky enough to be down there for any length of time, and you're looking for a great meal, thoughts will invariably turn to the many excellent seafood restaurants we have here in the great Garden State.
Notice: Tenant moved out and left all furnishings and seamstress supplies.
The magic of Ohio Players lives on at Cape May Convention Hall on July 19th. There is just over one week until their special performance and little time remains to secure tickets! follow our linktree to be sure you do not miss out 🎺🎷🎹🎵 #ohioplayers #capemayconcerts #summerconcertseries.
Bethany Blues of Lewes has a brand-new look, and to go with it, a hot entertainment schedule packed with a ton of amazing music. Shannon Robison, Blues’ new booking manager, has been hard at work putting together evenings full of music in a variety of genres. “I've really enjoyed...
Birdie’s Links and Drinks will open at “the growing Route 299 corridor of Middletown,” according to Delaware Online. The article explains that the venue is in the “final stages of Middletown’s approval process…[and may] break ground in August and open next spring.”. Conceptualized by...
There may be a way to score yourself a good chunk of cash, some free pizza, and even a cold beer if you do some detective work for this Atlantic City, NJ restaurant. The very iconic restaurant Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, NJ had a few things from their outdoor dining setup stolen and is looking for their loyal customers to help solve the mystery with them.
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
As a kid you may remember guys lugging heavy freezer trunks full of ice cream yelling out for customers. In Wildwood and other towns the common cry was, "ice cream, fudgie wudgie, who'll have and ice cream!" You don't hear that on beaches in New Jersey these days but the...
