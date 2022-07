MIAMI -- Mitch Keller felt a sense of relief. At long last, he had finally captured one of his white whales. In the 54th start of his Major League career, Keller completed seven innings for the first time in the Pirates’ 5-1 win over the Marlins on Monday night at loanDepot park, allowing one run with five strikeouts and no walks. Keller had knocked on the door of the achievement throughout his four seasons, but he finally burst that door down.

