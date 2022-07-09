ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Twin injured in Highland Park shooting off ventilator

wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the first time Biden had awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Several injured in Russian missile attack in Kharkiv. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has...

www.wvlt.tv

ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Black bear dies in Tennessee after breaking into hot car

A black bear in Tennessee that had apparently broken into a car was found dead last week, according to state officials. Though the bear was able to get inside the hot car – which was parked outside a rental cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee, – the door then closed and trapped it, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideedition.com

Father Turns Son in to Police After Shooting at Tennessee AutoZone

After a shooting at a AutoZone, the father of the alleged shooter turned him in to authorities, putting him behind bars, according to FOX13. A man with a gunshot wound to the head was discovered by Memphis police on July 10. FOX13 reported that officers were informed by a witness...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with a AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest school shooting in nearly two decades. The four-minute video from May 24 shows two officers approach the classrooms not long after the gunman and then run back amid the sounds of gunfire. It shows officers, some with shields and rifles, massing in the hall before they breached the room and killed the gunman about an hour later. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings and show body-camera and surveillance footage to mourning families and other residents of Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Suspect charged in LA assault of Olympic volleyball player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man with a criminal history was charged Tuesday with assaulting a former Olympic volleyball player last week in downtown Los Angeles, prosecutors said. Kim Glass, a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said she suffered multiple facial bone fractures when someone hurled a metal object — possibly a pipe — at her last Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

New details emerge on measures Kaitlin Armstrong took to evade police

Armstrong was wanted in connection to the killing of elite cyclist and Vermont native Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman who allegedly killed cycling star and Vermont native Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in May, was found by authorities in Costa Rica last month after a 43-day manhunt. Now that Armstrong is in custody and back in the United States, new details are emerging about her flight and the potentially drastic measures she took to hide her appearance.
AUSTIN, TX

