A Florida dog breeder who was held hostage at gunpoint in his own car was able to attract police attention by driving over the speed limit. Per a statement from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the dog breeder had “boasted” about his wealth online. After making such claims about having lots of cash on hand, three men in their twenties posed as potential customers showed up to his home in Port St. Lucie in an effort to rob, assault, and kidnap him.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO