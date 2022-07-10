ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Los Angeles man dead after high-speed crash in Long Beach, police say

By Long Beach Post
calmatters.network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say the 68-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2007 Kia Spectra just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lakewood Boulevard at the 405 Freeway when he crashed into a 2016 Toyota Corolla...

calmatters.network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Anaheim police investigate fatal hit-and-run, search for at least two suspects

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Anaheim Monday evening. According to Anaheim Police Department, a man was fatally struck as he attempted to cross Lincoln Avenue near State College Boulevard. The man, whom officers believe may be a transient in his 40s, was first hit by a white SUV being driven by a woman in her 30s, before he was again struck by the driver of a white SUV and then a white sedan.Only the woman driving the first white SUV stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe she was under the influence at the time of the collision.Officers were working to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident and identify the suspects who fled from the scene. 
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

A speeding car flipped over and ejected 7, killing 3, in Orange

Orange, CA- On Saturday July 9, 2022, 19-year-old Azarie Fuller from Exeter, Ca was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima responsible for the collision that killed three people. The vehicle was occupied by Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult. At approximately 2:47 a.m.,...
ORANGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Rachel Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near Holt Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened around 12:41 a.m., near Holt Avenue. For reasons unknown, a woman was walking along the slow eastbound lanes of the highway wearing dark clothing. There, the driver of a passing vehicle...
WEST COVINA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Motorcyclist killed in East L.A. crash

East Los Angeles -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle. The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. A witness reported the rider was on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding. Paramedics began...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Elderly Driver Trapped After Violent Collision | Tustin

07.06.2022 | 10:55 PM | TUSTIN – Just before 11 PM Wednesday night, a report of a traffic collision involving a trapped driver was reported in the intersection of Holt Avenue and Vanderlip Avenue in the unincorporated area of Tustin. Arriving units of the Orange County fire Authority found two vehicles a compact black Ford Fusion and a white Nissan 370z with heavy damage. The elderly driver of the black sedan was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 15 minutes while firefighters worked to extricate her from the vehicle. It’s believe the Nissan was traveling northbound on Holt Ave., Inn collided with the sedan who is making a left-hand turn onto southbound Holt. The driver of the black vehicle was taken to a local hospital and then I’m condition but she was conscious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Santa Ana office For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Reported on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Kia Spectra
Key News Network

2 Children and Parent Self-Extricate from Overturned Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A parent and two children self-extricated from an overturned vehicle after a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in the city of Norwalk. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report around 10:10 p.m., July 11, of a solo overturned vehicle on East 105 onto the North 605 Freeway interchange.
NORWALK, CA
crimevoice.com

19-year-old drunk driver arrested for fatal collision that killed bicyclist in Rancho Cucamonga

A 19-year-old San Bernardino woman was arrested after she allegedly struck and killed a female bicyclist with her vehicle while driving drunk. The driver, Jessica Carrillo, was arrested at the scene of the collision. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
CBS News

710 Freeway closed for hours following fatal two-car crash

A fatal two-car collision in Long Beach prompted an hours-long closure for the 710 Freeway Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicles involved in the collision were blocking several...
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Santa Ana 7-Eleven Parking Lot Shooting

A man was killed early Monday in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana. The shooting, one of several a 7-Eleven stores Monday morning in Southern California, was reported at 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 700 block of East 17th Street. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON – A man shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk was a resident of that community. Alejandro Dolores was 20 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

At least 2 hospitalized in La Habra 7-Eleven shooting

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra. It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m. Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate...
LA HABRA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy