Indiana State

Governor Holcomb calls special session to pass tax rebate

By Network Indiana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Holcomb called the special session to pass a 225-dollar tax rebate, to help Hoosiers struggling to deal with higher prices. But he and legislative leaders announced last week they’d delay actually gaveling in for 19 days, while Republicans work on a bill to limit abortion. 10 of...

2d ago

They raised the gas tax instead of lowering it, all republicans in this state have lost my vote. I’ll vote libertarian from now on in Indiana, no more RINOs.

Street Glide
2d ago

High TAX HOLCOMB also needs to address the GAS TAX and BMV license & registration cost regarding motorcycles..Hi Way Robbery and highest in Midwest ! We are still waiting on first $125.00 check and the additional I guess will follow in about 2-3 years… UNDERSTAND…ANY SURPLUS $$$$ IN TREASURY ON STATE AND LOCAL LEVELS BELONGS TO TAXPAYING RESIDENTS AND SHOULD BE RETURNED…NOT WASTED ON MADE UP PROGRAMS ! Maybe legislature will do their job but that is doubtful !

95.3 MNC

Libertarians in Indiana general election

Less than five months away from the general election in November, Libertarians in Indiana are more confident than ever that they can disrupt the long-time two-party stranglehold on Indiana’s political landscape. “I think we’re going to break some records,” said Indiana Libertarian Party chairman Evan McMahon on Indy Politics....
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Mears Doubles Down On Pledge Not To Enforce State Laws Restricting Abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County prosecutor is doubling down on his stance that he will not enforce any state laws that restrict access to abortion in Indianapolis. At a pro-choice rally in downtown Indianapolis, Mears also further explained the reasoning behind his decision ahead of the state legislature’s special session in a little over two weeks, in which they are expected to pass new abortion laws in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dailyadvent.com

Recount begins for ultra-close House District 32 Republican primary

GET THE LATEST IBJ NEWS IN YOUR INBOX The recount of an Indiana House of Representatives primary election that was separated by six votes began Monday in Marion County. Election results certified following the May 3 Republican primary election for Indiana House District 32 showed that Fred Glynn of Carmel received 1,844 votes...
MARION COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

New Indiana law requires public comment at school board meetings

A new Indiana law went into effect at the start of the month that requires school boards to have a public comment period at all public meetings. Under the new law, public comment must be allowed at public meetings regardless of whether it is a regular, special or emergency meeting. The only school board meetings that don’t require public comments are executive sessions, which are closed to the public and the media.
INDIANA STATE
WTVQ

New state laws take effect on Thursday in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the State, the Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most will take effect on Thursday. The State says under the new laws fentanyl dealers and porch pirates will face tougher penalties, the rules for public assistance are changing, and local school boards will be required to hold a public comment period.
KENTUCKY STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/12/22)

(CHICAGO) Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a group of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting an important new federal rule regulating “ghost guns,” which are weapons without serial numbers often made at home from kits that can be purchased without background checks. The rule would help ensure that buyers pass background checks before purchasing such kits and that law enforcement officers can trace any self-made guns that are later used in a crime. It would also limit gun traffickers’ ability to distribute these dangerous weapons. Three other Midwestern states, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, joined Illinois in the action. Governor Pritzker signed legislation in back in May banning such guns without serial numbers in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Polarbear

Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
WOWO News

Indiana Attorney General Celebrates Second Victory In Indiana Laws Protecting Unborn Life & Women’s Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Press Release): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is celebrating a second victory since Dobbs decision in upholding Indiana laws protecting unborn life and women’s health. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday vacated judgments invalidating several Indiana laws protecting unborn children and the health of their mothers, handing the Office of the Attorney General and all Hoosiers yet another victory in the fight for life.
95.3 MNC

Michigan lawsuit against some nonprofits over campaign finance

Complaints were filed last week against a number of nonprofits in Michigan, alleging that they violated the state’s campaign finance laws. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, which is a group that was once run by a Trump-appointed US Attorney General, filed the complaints Wednesday against social welfare organizations that fund progressive initiatives. They claim donors to Michigan abortion and payday loan petitions violated the law.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Legislature#Rebates#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Hoosiers#Democratic#Statehouse#Democrats#House#Social Security
ashlandsource.com

Sherrod Brown: A victory for Ohio's retirees

More than a million workers and retirees across the country are part of the multi-employer pension system. In recent years, this system has been severely underfunded, threatening the pensions of truck drivers, carpenters, bakers, and others who worked hard all their lives and gave up raises at the bargaining table in order to put that money toward retirement for themselves and their families.
95.3 MNC

Indiana is about 23 hundred teachers short to start the school year

Indiana is about 23 hundred teachers short to start the school year. The Indiana Department of Education’s website lists over two thousand open teaching jobs across the state. School districts have made no secret about their struggle to find teachers, so this year’s shortage is not a surprise.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

These Are The Top 3 Rated Hospitals In Indiana

Whether it’s a long-term illness, new conditions, or simply a need to visit an emergency room, visiting a hospital can be a stressful experience. If you have to go, you’ll want to know you have selected a care facility that receives high marks. Stacker recently rated the top...
WISH-TV

Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade and ended federal protections for abortion services. The governor and Republican legislative leaders agreed to push the special session back to July 25 to give lawmakers time to put together abortion legislation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

How Indiana’s property taxes compare across country

Despite many economic experts’ worst fears early in the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local government budgets have proven resilient over the last two years. With much of the economy shut down or hobbled as a result of the pandemic, forecasters initially worried that states and localities would collect substantially lower amounts of sales and income tax and face major budget shortfalls as a result. But behind falling unemployment, rising wages and strong consumer spending, income and sales taxes have produced stronger-than-expected revenues since the initial shock of the pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
fcfreepress

$45.2 Billion Budget Waiting for Gov Wolf’s Signature

After missing the June 30 deadline for a budget deal, an agreement has been made. The $45.2 billion budget was approved by the Senate on Friday after the House approved it Thursday. It awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to become official. The budget includes. $1.5 billion increase...

