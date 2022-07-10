Governor Holcomb calls special session to pass tax rebate

(CHICAGO) Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined a group of 20 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting an important new federal rule regulating “ghost guns,” which are weapons without serial numbers often made at home from kits that can be purchased without background checks. The rule would help ensure that buyers pass background checks before purchasing such kits and that law enforcement officers can trace any self-made guns that are later used in a crime. It would also limit gun traffickers’ ability to distribute these dangerous weapons. Three other Midwestern states, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, joined Illinois in the action. Governor Pritzker signed legislation in back in May banning such guns without serial numbers in Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO