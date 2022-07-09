Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Lake Mary Rd and Dohmen Dr for an injury accident. One person has minor injuries. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to Fanning and Route 66 for a car accident involving a bicyclist. The cyclist is alert and has a leg injury. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Flagstaff Police are being requested for traffic control at Cummings and Highway 89 for a deceased deer in the middle of the road causing traffic issues. Use caution in the area. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe...
Flagstaff Police are responding to IHOP at 2654 E Route 66 for an intoxicated Native American female yelling and creating a disturbance inside the business. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Authorities in northern Arizona say a woman who was allegedly driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a police chase through three cities and towns. Sedona police say they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop. 74-year-old Laura Duffy...
MIRACULOUS OUTCOME TO DEADLY ROLLOVER. STARK REMINDER THAT SEATBELTS SAVE LIVES. On Saturday July 9, 2022, around 3pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle roll over on Iron Springs Road. The vehicle failed to navigate a curve safely and went on the shoulder of the road before striking some large granite boulders and finally rolling over.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. YCSO ASKING FOR PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING AN INVESTIGATIVE LEAD. On Monday July 11, 2022, at 11:25am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the fire station on SR 169 in Dewey, where a male reportedly walked in suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. Upon arrival to...
On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sedona Fire District crews responded to the area of 5900 N State Route 89A near Manzanita Campground, a short distance south of Slide Rock State Park, according to SFD Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Dori Booth. “The call was for a male...
Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of 200 S San Francisco for a transient male that is urinating on a building in public view. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
7/10/2022 5:18 am: Flagstaff Police are asking for medics to respond to 101 E Butler Ave at the Speedway for a passed out possibly intoxicated adult needing medical attention. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
At roughly 2:30 am on Sunday morning, Flagstaff Police and EMS were dispatched to 5000 N Mall Way at the Elevation Apartments for a large physical fight between at least 6 people. One person needed medics. Unknown if any arrests were made. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up...
Flagstaff Police are responding to the 2400 block of N Freemont Bvd for a welfare check. A family member states they have not had contact in several weeks. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
SEDONA, AZ — A man has died after going underwater and not resurfacing Saturday afternoon near Slide Rock State Park. According to the Sedona Fire District, rescue crews were called to the area of the Manzanita Campground along SR 89A, near Slide Rock Saturday around 3:45 p.m. A man was reportedly cliff diving in a popular area and did not resurface.
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona say a 74-year-old New York woman who allegedly was driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a pursuit through three cities and towns. Sedona police say they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully...
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 11 Guy Joel Goodwin***. It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating fugitive Guy Joel Goodwin. On October 11, 2019, during an argument at a residence in Black Canyon City, Goodwin assaulted a 10-year-old female known to him. Goodwin struck the victim at least two \times in the face causing her nose and lip to bleed. She also had bruising and swelling around her eye and chin.
7/9/2022: Flagstaff Police, Fire, and EMS are responding to East Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway for a train that has collided with a car. UPDATE: NO injuries. EMS units are canceled. The train is still stopped. UPDATE: The vehicle involved was a Toyota SUV. The video is courtesy of Reggie...
Flagstaff Police are responding to 1001 N Fourth St at Pinehurst Apartments for two females in a physical fight. This post was delayed until officers arrived on the scene. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
A CCSO Deputy believes he has found what appears to be a “stinger” style grenade near forest roads 128 and 128D. This is near Marshall Lake. Flagstaff Bomb Squad is being contacted. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits...
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - A 74-year-old New York woman reportedly evaded authorities from several law enforcement agencies after Sedona Police got many reports of a driver's "erratic" and "disorderly" behavior on July 9. "It was during these contacts that Sedona Officers learned this person had a revoked driver’s license where...
Comments / 0