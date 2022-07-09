Intoxicated pedestrian in roadway

***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 11 Guy Joel Goodwin***. It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating fugitive Guy Joel Goodwin. On October 11, 2019, during an argument at a residence in Black Canyon City, Goodwin assaulted a 10-year-old female known to him. Goodwin struck the victim at least two \times in the face causing her nose and lip to bleed. She also had bruising and swelling around her eye and chin.

