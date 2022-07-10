Two on Motorcycle Lifeflighted after Hitting Deer in Hocking County

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Plyleys Lane near Polk Hollow Road in Ross County. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:04 P.M., A 2014 Kia Soul, driven by Avereauna Dunn, 20, of Kingson, was negotiating a curve southwest on Plyleys Lane when a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Brandon Leach, 32, of New Lexington, failed to negotiate a curve northeast on Plyleys Lane, traveled left of center and struck the Kia head-on. Ms. Dunn was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for her injuries. Mr. Leach was flown to Grant Medical Center for his injuries. Two juvenile passengers were also injured in the crash. One juvenile was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for her injuries. The second juvenile sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by a family member.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO