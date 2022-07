The House this week is expected to pass a bill that would restore the right to an abortion previously protected by Roe, although the bill is bound to die in the Senate. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 is an updated version of a bill the House passed in September to codify the right to an abortion and prohibit states from imposing limits on abortions that could make them more difficult or costly to obtain. The Senate failed to pass a version of this bill in May.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO