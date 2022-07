HELENA — The Helena Police Department says a juvenile girl is dead and another woman has been injured following a shooting on Sunday near the 800 block of Orange Ave. According to HPD, officers were called to the area just after 5:00 p.m. on July 10, for a report from a male that told dispatch he shot at people inside his residence due to those people trying to assault him. A second 911 call was made by another individual in the same residence advising an adult female was shot.

