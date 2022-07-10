Jack F.K. Bungart: Pain — and anger — for my hometown, Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The minute people heard what happened, they wanted to do something.Even something as basic as feeding people. The La Cocinita food truck is often seen in Highland Park. So the owners wanted to do what they do best: cook.Since the shooting, they've been serving first responders and residents alike, mostly for free. At first the owners paid the bill, then customers made donations to pay for their neighbors.Then Thursday night, they got a call. A Highland Park family was going to pay for every meal Friday. "I was just so overwhelmed by his kindness and generosity. We've seen so many people stepping up in different ways to help the community. This is a community that has really supported our small business over the years and so we wanted to find a way to give back. And that was our way of giving back, said La Cocinita owner Rachel Anguelo. Angulo said her food is reaching even more people, because volunteers are acting as drivers, taking the free food to residents who couldn't make it to the truck.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO