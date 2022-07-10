Detroit Pistons Jaden Ivey leaves Las Vegas game with ankle injury

What a wonderful All-Star weekend in Chicago. It was pretty neat that the city where I was able to start my career is where I had a chance to play my last All-Star Game. There was so much to do before the actual game with media availabilities, practice and then when we left the arena I had a full day of events ahead. My agency had set up a tea party for me — something to honor all I’ve done over my career. At first, I admit I didn’t really want to do it, but they insisted. I had to invite people, so I brought some of my Chicago friends as well as Coach (Cheryl) Reeve and her family. As hesitant as I was at the start, I’m so glad they convinced me to do since it was really cool. We had a private room in a hotel where they had so many teas. I love tea by the way. They had the china out as well as these awesome little cakes.

