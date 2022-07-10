ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons Jaden Ivey leaves Las Vegas game with ankle injury

By Abraham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS — The only thing that could stop Jaden Ivey was an injury. The Detroit Pistons’ No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft left during the first quarter of Saturday’s Las Vegas Summer League game against the Washington Wizards after...

The Associated Press

Fowles Diary: Chicago delivers in final All-Star Game

What a wonderful All-Star weekend in Chicago. It was pretty neat that the city where I was able to start my career is where I had a chance to play my last All-Star Game. There was so much to do before the actual game with media availabilities, practice and then when we left the arena I had a full day of events ahead. My agency had set up a tea party for me — something to honor all I’ve done over my career. At first, I admit I didn’t really want to do it, but they insisted. I had to invite people, so I brought some of my Chicago friends as well as Coach (Cheryl) Reeve and her family. As hesitant as I was at the start, I’m so glad they convinced me to do since it was really cool. We had a private room in a hotel where they had so many teas. I love tea by the way. They had the china out as well as these awesome little cakes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Panthers Release Quarterback Following Baker Mayfield Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go. According to a statement from...
CLEVELAND, OH

