Chinese Manufacturer Human Horizons Debuts Futuristic HiPhi Z Grand Tourer - gallery

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HiPhi Z is Human Horizon's second ever production car and it is a...

Top Speed

2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition Looks Amazing In Mamba Black

Now in its second generation, the Audi RS7 is one of the market’s most popular full-size sports sedans. Launched in 2019 the new RS7 brings a more aggressive exterior look, and an updated, more powerful engine. There aren’t many things you can upgrade for the RS7, so, as expected, any special edition will only bring exterior and interior changes. The latest RS7 exclusive edition will add exclusive design enhancements to the exterior and an updated interior look, but the engine stays the same. Only 23 units will be offered, and Audi will start taking orders in late summer of 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Toyota Crown Looks Sleek In Flashy Bronze

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the new Toyota Crown will be fully revealed on July 15 - or late July 14 in the US. The car is one of the Japanese brand's more interesting reveals for several reasons. Chief among them was the belief that Toyota wouldn't continue selling a large sedan in the USA once production of the Avalon ceases. Sporting a raised ride height and with most of the design leaked via patent images, we now have another look at the Avalon thanks to a partial teaser image shared by Toyota in Japan. The teaser confirms the design cues from previously leaked patent images.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch This Porsche 911 Go Goth for a Night on the Town

Called Musou Black, this paint is said to be the darkest water based acrylic paint in the world. This custom Porsche 911 was painted by Pit One Customs garage in Japan. A 100 ml bottle of the paint will run you a little over $18, so painting a full car will cost a pretty penny.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1972 Datsun 240Z Is a True Japanese Classic - gallery

The Datsun 240Z started a long lineage of Nissan Z sportscars that the automaker continues to produce till this day. The 240Z basically was Nissan's way of showing to the world that Japan can do more than just affordable economy cars, putting the country on the radar of car enthusiasts since then.
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
Motor1.com

Hennessey Six-Wheel-Drive Electric Grand Tourer Aims For 620 Miles Of Range

Hennessey made a name for itself by giving American muscle cars ludicrous amounts of power before branching out into hypercar territory with the Venom GT. While the latter was loosely based on a Lotus Exige, the new Venom F5 is an in-house project with the goal to engineer the fastest production car ever. A roadster version is on the way, but the Texas-based company is already working on a radically different vehicle.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Gorgeous Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale Is For One Country Only

Not too long ago, Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia and Stelvio Estrema, limited edition models designed to plug the gap between the regular models and the hardcore Quadrifoglio high-performance vehicles. Now another special edition joins the fray, and it's limited to just 15 examples - all heading to our friendly Northern neighbors.
CARS
Motorious

Crazy Man Supercharges Wife’s SUV Without Her Knowing

This devoted husband has decided to show what he will do for love by supercharging his wife’s Cadillac Escalade, her reaction is hilarious. The automotive side of YouTubers is chock full of crazy car enthusiasts with a passion for speed doing things that anyone else would regard as insane. Whether it's a younger guy buying his mom a Lamborghini for her birthday, the Hoonigan team building another insane muscle car, or one of Ken Block'sBlock's various stunts, car enthusiasts never disappoint. However, it's not every day that we get to see a true automotive legend take his wife's car for a run on the dyno. But, of course, that was not all he did, as his plan was to surprise her with a shiny new supercharger on top of their completely stock family hauler. While he is hesitant to call the vehicle a complete build, it has more horsepower than some of the complete in-depth projects he's done in the past.
CARS
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Turkey About To Become Huge Automotive Industry Player

Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, recently announced the discovery of the world's second-largest rare earth element reserve. Naturally, the CEO of every EV manufacturer on earth started drooling upon hearing the news. With ongoing supply chain issues being particularly hard on EV manufacturers, a discovery of this magnitude is big news.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RideApart

Chinese Electric Bike Maker Lvneng Introduces NCE-S E-Scooter

Lvneng is an up and coming electric two-wheeler manufacturer from China that has been making a name for itself in Europe. Unlike other Chinese companies, Lvneng focuses on premium features, high-quality, and decent performance. The result are electric two-wheelers that are by no means cheap, but serve as solid alternatives to ICE scooters.
BICYCLES
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: A Minotaur explodes after launch; Starship rolls to the pad

Welcome to Edition 5.02 of the Rocket Report! Just as a heads up, I would like to note that it is now more than just theoretical that SpaceX's Starship and NASA's Space Launch System rocket could make their orbital launch attempts during the same month, August 2022. While I would not say it's likely, both rockets presently have notional launch targets within three weeks of one another next month.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
motor1.com

Modular Xbus is what electric compact camper dreams are made of

With the emergence of electric trucks, don't you wish that you have one that can be converted into anything at any time? We're talking about modularity, of course. And while most automakers have introduced their own versions of modular platforms for EVs, not a single brand has introduced a platform that you can swap out at will – none, except German EletricBrands and its Xbus.
TRAVEL
MotorBiscuit

1 Compact, Unibody Pickup Truck Is Officially a Half-Ton

Most of the full-size, light-duty pickup trucks in the half-ton class are very similar. The Detroit Three’s models feature full ladder frames and available V8 engines. But one entry into this segment is very different: the compact, unibody, Honda Ridgeline AWD is officially a half-ton truck. What class is...
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Aprilia Tuareg 660 - Performance, Price, and Photos

First seen way back in the 1980s, Aprilia’s discontinued Tuareg moniker gets a fresh lease on life with the new-in-2022 Tuareg 660 adventure bike. This machine benefits from the other 660 platforms, but takes things off-road like nothing else from Aprilia’s current lineup. Adventuresome bodywork and off-road suspension join with a robust electronics suite putting safety and ride-control goodies right at your fingertips.
BICYCLES

