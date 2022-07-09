Skip Holtz mourns the loss of Jaylon Ferguson

Rookies will report to New Orleans Saints training camp in July 19 with veterans joining them in Metairie a week later. For the Saints, this repesents the start of a new era with former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen replacing the legendary Sean Payton as head coach. This transition comes with the Saints having missed out on the playoffs for the first time in five years back in 2021.

