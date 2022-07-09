Skip Holtz mourns the loss of Jaylon Ferguson

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go. According to a statement from...
The Baltimore Ravens have paid tribute to former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller, who passed away on Monday at the age of 81. Moeller's coaching career spanned from 1965-2003. He first coached at Michigan as an assistant from 1969-76 before a three-year stint as head coach at Illinois. Moeller then...
LSU continues to roll on the recruiting trail with another major in-state domino falling into place. Baton Rouge native Kaleb Jackson, a top-10 running back nationally on the On3 Consensus, committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound multi-sport standout picked LSU over Texas A&M and Alabama. Jackson committed...
Rookies will report to New Orleans Saints training camp in July 19 with veterans joining them in Metairie a week later. For the Saints, this repesents the start of a new era with former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen replacing the legendary Sean Payton as head coach. This transition comes with the Saints having missed out on the playoffs for the first time in five years back in 2021.
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Jeffery Simmons, who starred locally at Noxubee High School and Mississippi State, held his third annual football camp over the weekend at the Starkville Sportsplex. To kick off the camp, Simmons signed a $75,000 check that he donated to put in a new turf field at the ...
The Alabama coaching staff is picking up steam on the 2023 and 2024 recruiting trails. On Saturday, 2024 defensive back Desmond Ricks released his top-ten schools, Alabama being one of them. The other schools listed were Jackson State, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, USC, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas A&M. Ricks...
