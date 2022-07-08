ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fog Appreciation Day

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

A night of white! Come to San Francisco’s biggest street food market to celebrate all things fog. In...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
funcheap.com

9th Ave: Chris Belcher with Celeste Chan

Join us on Tuesday, July 12th at 7pm PT when Chris Belcher joins us to celebrate her memoir, Pretty Baby, with Celeste Chan at 9th Ave!. “Pretty Baby is a muscular, canny memoir about labor and power and gender; it shimmers with rage and insight and I couldn’t put it down. What a fucking gorgeous book.” —Carmen Maria Machado, author of In the Dream House.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Laurel Burch 3-Day Summer Sale (July 15-17) Up to 40% Off

Stock up on bright, beautiful t-shirts, totes, crossbody bags, hats, caps, scarves, socks, home goods, fabrics, crafts, original jewelry and more at savings up to 40% off. Daily giveaways, grand finale raffle. Freebie Alert!. Mention FUNCHEAP at the sale and get a free gift with purchase. Treat yourself to a...
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

Free Guided Walking Tour of SF’s Mission Dolores Neighborhood

See one of San Francisco’s oldest and most colorful neighborhoods, the Mission, where you’ll trace a history beginning with Indigenous peoples through waves of immigrants to today’s concerns of gentrification. Begin at the famous golden fire hydrant where locals successfully fought to save the area during the 1906 earthquake.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

11th Annual Blues & Brews Festival in Pleasant Hill (July 15-16)

11th Annual Blues & Brews Festival in Pleasant Hill (July 15-16) FRIDAY, July 15, is the family-friendly pre-party featuring a free Kidzone, dancing, and live music from Landbirds, a British invasion cover band plus a local favorite, The Big Jangle, a Tom Petty tribute band. Food and single-pours of beer and wine are available for purchase.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
funcheap.com

KRSH 2022 Backyard Concert Series (Santa Rosa)

Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul and are looking forward to hitting the road this summer in support of their new album When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide, which is garnering great reviews and acclaim. The band features Amber Morris (premier vocal coach noted for her work with members of Journey and Mr. Big) on vocals; David Noble (Poor Man’s Whiskey, Pardon the Interruption) on lead guitar, and vocals; Joshua Zucker (The Jones Gang, Rowan Brothers) on bass; Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Fabulous Thunderbirds) on keys; Mick Hellman (The Go to Hell Man Band) on drums and vocals; and Rob Anderson (repeat world champion cyclist) on guitar. Over the course of their six years together, the Wreckless Strangers have released two records and become fan favorites at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. For the latest info on the Wreckless Strangers, tickets, and more, please visit WrecklessStrangers.com.
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy