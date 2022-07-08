Fog Appreciation Day

Wreckless Strangers is a collective of top Bay Area session musicians and friends playing California Americana soul and are looking forward to hitting the road this summer in support of their new album When the Sun and a Blue Star Collide, which is garnering great reviews and acclaim. The band features Amber Morris (premier vocal coach noted for her work with members of Journey and Mr. Big) on vocals; David Noble (Poor Man’s Whiskey, Pardon the Interruption) on lead guitar, and vocals; Joshua Zucker (The Jones Gang, Rowan Brothers) on bass; Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Fabulous Thunderbirds) on keys; Mick Hellman (The Go to Hell Man Band) on drums and vocals; and Rob Anderson (repeat world champion cyclist) on guitar. Over the course of their six years together, the Wreckless Strangers have released two records and become fan favorites at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. For the latest info on the Wreckless Strangers, tickets, and more, please visit WrecklessStrangers.com.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO