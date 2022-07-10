ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhkNq_0gaTiVXp00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon.

The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official.

Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River.

That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda.

In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags.

None of those people were injured.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

5 people flee from burning South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Metro Fire said they are investigating a house fire that five people were able to escape from in South Sacramento on Monday. Metro Fire said that when crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home with both the first and second levels heavily engulfed in flames.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead in Placer County collision near Foresthill Road, Portofino Drive

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on collision between two cars killed one person and injured several others in Foresthill, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at Foresthill Road and Portofino Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry and an MDX SUV.  Authorities arrived at the scene […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento River#American River#Accident#El Manto#Concord#Metro Fire
CBS Sacramento

Person Reportedly Seen Jumping Off Rio Vista Bridge, Search Underway

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A search is on in the Sacramento River after a person was reportedly seen jumping into the water from the Rio Vista Bridge late Tuesday morning. The Rio Vista Fire Department says their crews – along with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the US Coast Guard, and other agencies – were searching the water. When its crews arrived at the area, they spotted a person swimming in the water near a channel marker, the fire department said. However, before a law enforcement boat could reach the swimmer, that person went under and was not seen again. Fire personnel assisted...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
CONCORD, CA
Fox40

Rock climber rescued by helicopter near Lovers Leap

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado Fire Protection District said an injured rock climber was rescued at Lovers Leap near Strawberry and Twin Bridges. Officials said nearby climbers assisted in getting the injured individual off of the rock face after which they were picked up by a California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations helicopter. The patient was then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Sought in Rancho Cordova Pedestrian Fatality

Hit-and-Run Driver Flees From Scene of Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality accident recently occurred in Rancho Cordova after a woman was struck by a fleeing driver. The crash happened on southbound Sunrise Boulevard at the on-ramp that leads to Highway 50 westbound at around 2:00 a.m. Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the call and located the abandoned vehicle at the crosswalk where the woman was walking. She had suffered serious trauma from the collision and was pronounced dead at the accident scene by medics with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
FOX40

Body recovered from creek near area where teen went missing

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was recovered from Putah Creek on Sunday, near the area where a teenager went missing. According to a Facebook post from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday, July 3. Deputies arrived on the scene just after midnight where they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

One person drowns and several are rescued in the American River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, in separate incidents, one person drowned and thirteen people were saved in the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, a victim was located about a mile...
crimevoice.com

Three arrested after company vehicle stolen out of Woodland located in Placer County

Three people were arrested in Placer County for their alleged roles in the theft of a company vehicle out of Woodland. On July 8, CHP tapped Placer County deputies for assistance in locating a company-owned vehicle stolen from a business in Woodland. The vehicle was outfitted with a GPS tracker and the business relayed its coordinates to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fair Oaks residents receive antisemitic leaflets

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on Monday multiple homes in the Fair Oaks area received antisemitic flyers inside of bags with beans. Deputies and federal partners investigating the case have said that at least five residents received the bags and that there are currently no suspects or […]
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Traps Driver

Driver Trapped in Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound Highway 50. A two-vehicle crash recently required that one driver be extricated from their vehicle by the West Sacramento Fire Department. The accident happened along Highway 50 westbound near Jefferson Boulevard shortly before noon. Three people were involved in the accident, and the driver of a convertible remained pinned inside their car.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy