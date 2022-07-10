2022 First Summer Pool Party and Picnic

Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.

3 DAYS AGO