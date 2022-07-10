2022 First Summer Pool Party and Picnic

Leave your selfie sticks behind, slip into your fiercest fit and get ready to shop, pose and slay away at ModelLand . 4th Street’s gold-wrapped facade opens up to an interactive beauty park with deliciously dreamy SMiZE Cream ice cream, jaw-dropping spaces filled with coveted items and professional teams waiting to uncover your best you. Be the first to experience ModelLand and celebrate your uniqueness. Join the waitlist here.
LOS ANGELES — Starbucks plans to close six of its Los Angeles stores due to safety concerns, the coffee chain announced Monday. As part of the Seattle-based company’s reinvention plan under recently returned chief executive Howard Schultz, stores in West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Mid-City and downtown LA will close because of increased in-store safety incidents.
The Pasadena Humane animal shelter is hosting a "Free Adoption Day" on Saturday, July 16 to help find pets a forever home.Adoption fees will be waived for all available animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and critters. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. "Summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "We need our community's help to find homes for all the wonderful pets waiting to be adopted." During last month's event, 12 dogs, 53 cats and three critters were adopted. All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. To view animals for adoption and see upcoming adoption promotions, visit pasadenahumane.org.
Who can forget the smell of a Saturday spent cleaning, as the sound of music blasted in the background: the smell that filled the air and made you get up knowing you would have to grab a broom and help out?. Or perhaps you recall the smell of hot chocolate...
As the San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust develops another set of tiny homes in Baldwin Park this Fall – with 16 larger units, meant to serve families of three – Streetsblog L.A. checked in with one former resident from the Esperanza Villa, to see how things have been going at the project in its first seven months.
Eagle Rock -- While worn from recent tenure as a group home for girls, and sandwiched by development, the Silverwood Mansion on Silver Oak Terrace maintains a regal air, glorious views, and some of the most fascinating history in Eagle Rock. Once the only structure on the hillside, the stately...
Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of July 11-17: • Fullerton’s Certified Farmers Market (8:30am-12:30pm): Shop for farm fresh organic fruit, vegetables, food vendors & more. Fullerton Community Center. 340 W Commonwealth Ave. Support local farmers. Thursday, July 14. • Downtown City Plaza...
We’re almost a month into the summer. Are you already running out of ideas for you and the little ones to do together? Do you need ways to beat the heat? Stay on budget? Educate and entertain?. All good. I’ve got some fresh suggestions below, hopefully some of which...
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you looking for something fun to do on Friday nights? Head over to the Los Angeles Zoo. You can have some summer nighttime fun at "Zoo Friday Nights." The series of events just kicked off. For the rest of the month, you'll have the chance...
Talk about LOCATION!!! This cozy Norwalk 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, corner lot home is close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Walk in via the front gate, passed the porch and double doors, and you enter right into the formal living room with the kitchen to the left. Tile flooring and newer paint. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and new cabinets about 2 years ago. As you enter the hallway, you have the guest bathroom to the left, and the first bedroom to the right. This bedroom has direct access to the side yard of the house. The Master Bedroom was extended and there is a walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom has a walk-in shower, separate jetted tub, vanity, and toilet. There is direct access to the garage from the Master Bedroom which can be sealed in order to convert the garage into an ADU. There is a water softener and tankless water heater behind the garage. The lot has RV space, sliding security gates, tandem uncovered parking, a dog run and there is a shed that is included with the purchase. Buyer to take over the solar lease. Thank you for showing.
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman claims she and her friend were attacked at the self-checkout line at a Home Depot store in Marina del Rey after a shopper asked for six feet of social distance. According to one of the victims - who wished to be identified...
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
Thousands of Southern California residents came out to celebrate the opening of the 6th Street Bridge on Saturday. The bridge, which connects the eastside to downtown, is “history in the making,” according to Culver City resident Lorise Soto. Soto said she came to the celebration “to be with everybody and see what was going on […]
Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: An attic fire occurred early Monday morning, July 11, at the Outback Steakhouse on the 18700 block of Devonshire Street in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the city of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 4:12...
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County family is preparing for a clinical trial in hopes doctors at Stanford find a cure for their 7-year-old daughter's rare pediatric brain cancer and other children with the same diagnosis. Cellphone videos show Sarah Valdivia on her bike and roller skates as she...
