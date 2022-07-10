ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South El Monte, CA

2022 First Summer Pool Party and Picnic

By LACW Admin
lacatholicworker.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 3, we had our first of three summer pool parties, hosted by longtime friend and supporter Mary Nalick. Mary is a great host who provided scrumptious snacks, delicious gourmet pizza...

www.lacatholicworker.org

