Fall River, MA

National Grid to Host Virtual Event On July 14th for Fall River & Somerset Residents

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Grid invites project neighbors to a Virtual Event on July 14, 2022, from 6 to 8 P.M., to learn about the N12/M13 Transmission Line Upgrade Project. During the Virtual Event,...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

rimonthly.com

On Tap: The Latest Brewery and Distillery News In Rhode Island

Welcome to “On Tap,” a new monthly roundup of news and brews from Rhode Island’s craft beer and distilling scene. Here at Rhode Island Monthly, craft beverages have always been a big part of our food and drink coverage, but starting this month, we’re highlighting all the best from local breweries and distilleries in one place to help you choose your weekend libations. That means more coverage of events, new openings, fresh releases and trends from local brewers and distillers. As always, follow along with our social media at @rimonthly and @TheDishRIM for more food and drink news, and email any beer and spirits tips to lclem@rimonthly.com. Cheers!
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Cow makes its way to median on Route 140 south in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WLNE) — A cow has made its way to a median on a highway in New Bedford early Tuesday morning. This happened just around 6:30 a.m. on Route 140 south near the Ashley Boulevard Exit. No further information was immediately released.
reportertoday.com

Francis Farm Clambake Authorized

The clambake at Francis Farm has been given the green light by the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen. The Town Events Committee plans to hold the event on August 20. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais had told committee chairman David LeComte the Council on Aging’s refrigeration units could not be used due to safety issues. Vadnais said the COA kitchen will also be off-limits for use.
REHOBOTH, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Fall River Residents In Line for Potential State Rebates and Tax Relief

The state legislature is working on a proposal, worth over $1 billion, to provide cash rebates and long-term tax relief to many residents as early as this fall. Fall River State Representative Carole Fiola says the most immediate impact for taxpayers will be rebates that, if approved, could be issued by the end of September.
Fall River, MA
ABC6.com

Body of fallen Marine to arrive in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that the body of a fallen Marine will arrive in the city Tuesday afternoon. The mayor said that Sgt. Samuel Demers died unexpectedly on June 20. His body will be flown into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Travel Maven

The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
BRISTOL, RI
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gas prices in Rhode Island fall for 4th straight week

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After having previously reached record highs, gas prices in Rhode Island have steadily declined in recent weeks, giving Americans hope this pain at the pump could soon go away. These soaring gas prices have put a pinch on American wallets through the first half of...
TIVERTON, RI
theweektoday.com

Local funeral director honored

MATTAPOISETT — Patrick T. Saunders of the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in New Bedford and Mattapoisett is one of 20 funeral service professionals selected as a member of 2022-2023 class of the National Funeral Directors Association’s National Emerging Leaders Program. The selected participants will develop leadership skills that...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
1420 WBSM

Significant Interest in New Bedford’s Golf Course Project

As predicted by Economic Development officials in New Bedford, there is much interest in developing a proposed Advanced Manufacturing Complex on a 100-acre site at the Whaling City Golf Course off Hathaway Road. A spokesperson for New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said this week, there has been "significant" interest so...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Tractor-trailer roll over expected to disrupt traffic on Route 95 into the evening

An accident that occurred this morning is expected to cause traffic delays into the afternoon and evening. According to Rhode Island State Police, at just before 10:00 a.m., members of the Rhode Island State Police Wickford Barracks, the State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit, the Department of Environmental Management, and the Warwick Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the ramp from the Airport Connector to Route 95 South in the City of Warwick.
WARWICK, RI

