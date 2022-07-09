ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County's first wave of 2022 primary election ballots in the mail

By Spectrum News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County's Supervisor of Elections office sent more than 6,400 primary election ballots to absent military and overseas voters on Friday and is preparing to send out more than 321,000 ballots to domestic voters on July 21. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County's Supervisor...

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
CLEARWATER —Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter updated the media July 6 on preliminary findings in an investigation into actions of four Pinellas County deputies who shot and killed a Tampa man June 30 on Phillippe Parkway, just north of Enterprise Road in Safety Harbor. Clearwater Police Department is the...
Wimauma began as many of Hillsborough County’s other unincorporated census-designated places did: an out-of-state settler who could visualize a good life, created on the area’s coastal prairie that is well-suited for agriculture. Hillsborough County’s official history of Wimauma published in 1998 credits Pleasant Franklin Stanaland of Thomasville, Georgia...
Gulfport Elementary is a little bit better every year, and this year, the Pinellas County School Board announced, it’s brought its grade from a D to a C. Recent statistics released by the Florida Department of Education show that schools across Pinellas County continue to improve their performance over three years ago. The district received a B grade for the seventh straight year, according to officials, who credited “the dedication of all stakeholders to continue high-quality instruction even in the midst of a global pandemic.”
Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery? Asking for a friend. Another Pasco County resident hit it big from the most expensive Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. 40-year-old Howard Creps of Land O’ Lakes won $1 million from the “500X The Cash” Florida Lottery scratch-off game. He...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man has filed a lawsuit against the Sarasota School Board over library books he considers lewd and obscene. Robert Craft, in his civil suit filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court July 1, alleges the school board has ignored complaints from citizens about certain books, and charges the school board is guilty of “purchasing and propagating obscene, lewd, and lascivious materials for distribution to children.”
A previous version of this article stated that the City of St Pete Community Planning and Preservation Commission would be held on July 12. The meeting was rescheduled for August 9th. Abandoned St. Petersburg strip mall, Coquina Key Plaza may soon become a 75-feet-high seven story mixed-use housing development. St....
A shooting over the weekend is possibly drug-related. A shooting left two dead in the Parkwood Estates in Plant City, on Saturday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 2 a.m. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found two victims – one adult and one juvenile.
Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
Florida is digging in for a long siege in Pasco County. Giant African land snails — “one of the most damaging snails in the world” — have infiltrated the county’s second-largest city, New Port Richey, and its immediate surroundings. State agriculture officials say they have already captured more than 1,000 of the fist-sized invaders since identifying the first intruder on June 23.
