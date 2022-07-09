2412 Golf, Sedalia

After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Friday, July 8, it was determined that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 15. A news release says the City of Sedalia plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO