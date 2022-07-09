ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

2412 Golf, Sedalia

kmmo.com
 2 days ago

Everything from antiques to new;...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

EVENTS SCHEDULED AT SALINE COUNTY FAIR ON MONDAY, JULY 11

Some events are scheduled to take place at the Saline County Fair on Monday, July 11. According to the schedule, the dog show will be held at 9:30 a.m. The multipurpose building set up by Kennedy and Liberty 4-H Clubs is at 5:30 p.m. The concession stand- by the Work-to-Win...
939theeagle.com

Mizzou is still Columbia’s largest employer; VU now third on list

The University of Missouri is still Boone County’s largest employer, by far. Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated’s (REDI) website says Mizzou has 8,612 employees. It’s followed by the number two employer, which is University Hospital and Clinics, also known as MU Health Care. They have more than 5,200 employees. Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the city of Columbia are also two of Boone County’s top ten employers.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Sedalia, MO
Business
kmmo.com

INTERSECTION IN SEDALIA SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED

The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to repair failed stormwater pipe under the roadway. City officials say the utility work will be completed...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Trailer, garage burn in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Monday morning fire burned a trailer and a detached garage in Jefferson City. Firefighters were sent to the call a little before 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Oakridge Drive and found a trailer and a detached garage on fire, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. Both structures had heavy damage, according to the release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in Pettis County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE DUPLEX BLAZE ON SUNDAY, JULY 10

The Warrensburg Fire Department responded to a reported residential structure fire on Sunday, July 10. According to a press release, crews were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of Pebblecreek Drive. First units arrived to find the rear of a two-story duplex with heavy fire involvement. WFD responded...
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique
kjluradio.com

Trailer & detached garage severely damaged by morning fire in Jefferson City

A morning fire severely damages property in Jefferson City, just west of McKay Park. Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Oakridge Drive, just before 9 a.m. this morning. When crews arrived, they found a trailer and a detached garage on fire behind a home. Both were quickly extinguished, although both suffered heavy fire damage.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Public Hearing Scheduled For Camdenton Super Project

A public hearing is set for this week in Camdenton to take comments for, or against, a re-zoning request for some 609 acres which are expected to eventually become part of a major development. The planning and zoning commission will hold the public hearing which is seeking to change the...
CAMDENTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
kmmo.com

SEVERAL AREA TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETES ADVANCE TO AAU NATIONALS

Five local track and field athletes have qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics, which are set for July 30 to Aug. 6 in North Carolina. The Sedalia Speed team members competed in the Region 16 meet on June 23-26 in Carl Junction. More than 2,000 athletes from Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas participated, with many events having more than 50 competitors.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SPRINGFORK LAKE REMAINS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Friday, July 8, it was determined that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 15. A news release says the City of Sedalia plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use. The City of Sedalia believes the closing of the lake until the algae bloom has dissipated is in the best interest of public health due to the continuing concerns related to the algae bloom occurring at the lake.
SEDALIA, MO
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For July 11, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers took a property damage report at the Sedalia Housing Authority, 500 Welch Court. A known subject was observed nearby the victim's vehicle shortly before neighbors noticed the victim's tires had been punctured. All witnesses on scene positively identified the suspect using a photo. Officers located the suspect and placed her under arrest for Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Tampering in the 2nd Degree (Utility Meter). Samantha L. Kinner, 37, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Iberia Man Injured When Truck Rolls After Avoiding Deer On Highway 42

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Iberia man was injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 42. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Roy Woody, 23, was driving a 1996 Ford F150 when Woody reportedly swerved to miss a deer, drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and returned to the roadway, causing the truck to skid. According to the report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
IBERIA, MO
kmmo.com

CITY OF SEDALIA REMINDS RESIDENTS ABOUT CITY CODE REGARDING PLACEMENT OF SIGNS

As a reminder, the City of Sedalia has released information regarding the Sign Placement Ordinance. A news release says the City Code applies to all signs within the City’s right-of-way and is utilized to promote public safety. Vehicle operators must have a clear line of sight to avoid dangerous conflicts with pedestrians and cyclists.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SCHEDULED ROADWORK TO TAKE PLACE IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 11 – 17. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Versailles Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 9, Morgan County Sheriff Deputies responded to property in the 9300 block of McCasland Road in Versailles, for a report of a man being shot. Upon arrival, deputies located Dennis Seybold, age 65, dead of an obvious gunshot wound, according to Sheriff...
VERSAILLES, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy