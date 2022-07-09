2412 Golf, Sedalia

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers took a property damage report at the Sedalia Housing Authority, 500 Welch Court. A known subject was observed nearby the victim's vehicle shortly before neighbors noticed the victim's tires had been punctured. All witnesses on scene positively identified the suspect using a photo. Officers located the suspect and placed her under arrest for Harassment in the 2nd Degree and Tampering in the 2nd Degree (Utility Meter). Samantha L. Kinner, 37, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
