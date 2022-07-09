Dixie D’Amelio | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | 07.08.22

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Twenty restaurants in Northeast Ohio have garnered Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards for 2022, the magazine announced. The annual program recognizes the world’s best wine lists. The Northeast Ohio restaurants are among 3,169 dining destinations recognized from all 50 states and more than 70 countries. Launched...
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Stan Hywet Hall in Akron has many summer events planned, but there is also many new ‘spots’ in the estate that are refurbished and waiting for visitors. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning exploring the estate and discovering some beautiful areas. Click here to learn more.
tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.
Last week, 614Now reported that Melt Bar and Grilled temporarily closed its Short Restaurant due to staffing concerns. In a press release issued this morning, the Lakewood-based eatery has announced that this location is now permanently closed. Melt’s Short North eatery was located at 840 N. High St. “It’s...
ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio – Slyman’s Tavern apparently is not moving into the Pinecrest development from its nearby location at 4009 Orange Place. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page and website: “Our Slyman’s Tavern Orange location is closed effective immediately. The building was sold and will be the future new home of Restoration Hardware..”
MGM Northfield Park cancelled the majority of its racing program Monday evening after a horse got loose from its harness, bolted for the infield pond and drowned. The cancellation occurred after the second of 15 scheduled events. The remainder of the races in the Buckeye Stallion Series will be contested Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. at Northfield Park, according to a racing industry news source.
AKRON, Ohio — The city will not hold its daily briefing Wednesday, to observe Jayland Walker’s funeral, a city spokesperson said during the Tuesday briefing. Akron will observe a city-wide Day of Mourning Wednesday for the public funeral, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre downtown, following a public viewing at 10 a.m., the Walker family announced Monday.
Incredible, move in ready, 2 bedroom home with tons of updates! First floor offers eat in kitchen, spacious living room, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor offers a large bedroom. Lower level has laundry area and lots of space for storage. Updates include: furnace, ac, HWT in 2022; all new water lines; new flooring; paint; front porch; roof, siding; most windows.
AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
Three Mahoning Valley restaurants were named to Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards list, which honors establishments for their “impressive” wine lists. The awards, launched in 1981, are handed out in three tiers: There were nearly 1,800 winners of the Award of Excellence; nearly 1,300 Best of Award of Excellence recipients; and 97 Grand Award winners.
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you need a delicious way to wake up in the morning, you should check out these restaurants in the Cleveland area, which all offer great breakfasts.
EUCLID, Ohio – Covid’s ramifications coupled with an aging workforce are leading Beach Club Bistro owner Greg Jurcisin to shut down his restaurant. “You can see how the whole industry is changing,” he said this week about closing his Euclid restaurant that had been opened 21 years. “If I look back retrospectively I kind of saw the writing on the wall before Covid, what the industry was doing with staffing issues.”
Attention Geauga equestrians! Four free summertime horseback rides with Naturalist Dottie Drockton are now open for registration, including some great training opportunities for your favorite horse. To peruse this season’s offerings and sign up for any that interest you, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org and click Programs & Events, then filter by program...
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors. The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022. The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless...
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel between Navarre and Strasburg gets a little trickier starting on Monday. ODOT says Route 21 will close just south of Navarre between Goodrich and Hensel Streets SW in Bethlehem Township until early August for a pipe replacement project. Routes 62 and...
CLEVELAND — A local meteorologist was attacked and severely beaten in his home on Saturday in Bay Village, according to police. Jon Loufman formerly worked for WEWS and currently works for WOIO. He was attacked on July 9 around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call for a male in cardiac arrest.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral. In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department continues Tuesday and Wednesday during the evening hours. In Navarre and Hills and Dales Tuesday night, and in Beach City and Brewster Wednesday night. Here’s the usual advice from the health department:
Photo of the city of Akron streetPhoto by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons) The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.
Comments / 1