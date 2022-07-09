Dixie D’Amelio | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | 07.08.22

EUCLID, Ohio – Covid’s ramifications coupled with an aging workforce are leading Beach Club Bistro owner Greg Jurcisin to shut down his restaurant. “You can see how the whole industry is changing,” he said this week about closing his Euclid restaurant that had been opened 21 years. “If I look back retrospectively I kind of saw the writing on the wall before Covid, what the industry was doing with staffing issues.”

EUCLID, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO