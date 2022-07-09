Eagle Pass-Maverick County Little League Junior (14U) Softball All-Stars Clinch West Texas Section 3 Championship, Advance to West Texas State Championship in Abilene, Texas during July 12-16
The mighty Eagle Pass-Maverick County Little League Junior (14U) Softball All-Stars clinched the 2022 West Texas Little League Section 3 Championship on Friday, July 8, 2022, shutting out the Uvalde Little League All-Stars by the score of 11-0 behind a stellar pitching performance by Emily Valdez and great offensive firepower, advancing...www.epbusinessjournal.com
