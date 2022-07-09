Eagle Pass-Maverick County Little League Junior (14U) Softball All-Stars Clinch West Texas Section 3 Championship, Advance to West Texas State Championship in Abilene, Texas during July 12-16

ABILENE, Texas — Texas state police are investigating a fatal accident that took place this morning on US-277 just 14 miles southwest of Abilene. According to police, around 8am a white Toyota Rav 4 driven by Ellen Daugherty, 53, of Abilene was heading north when she failed to maintain the lane and collided head on with a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Aurelia Clark, 47, of Abilene heading south. Clark was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Daugherty was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

