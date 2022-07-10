Video: Celtics Summer League Debut! Celtics vs Heat Summer League Reaction and Highlights

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Everyone is on pins and needles to see where the Brooklyn Nets will trade Kevin Durant. It has generated a ton of buzz for the team as well as the NBA as a whole. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was asked about star players requesting trades and his answer was all about the buzz. […]
Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's future is extremely uncertain. There's no way to know where the two stars will be playing when the next season of the NBA begins. The Nets are seemingly open to the idea that both might be on their roster on opening night, but there haven't been many concrete reports about what the players themselves want to happen.
The Miami Heat have high hopes for Serbian forward Nikola Jovic, who was selected by the team with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Through four summer league games, Jovic is averaging 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
LeBron James is NOT the NBA's G.O.A.T ... so says the King's former teammate, Ray Allen, who completely shut down the declaration from a beloved LBJ fan in a recent argument that was all caught on video. Tyriek Weeks -- a basketball player from Commonwealth Academy in Rhode Island --...
Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […]
Former Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons attended the Sixers vs. Nets Summer League game in Las Vegas on Sunday, showing up and sitting courtside. Of course, Sixers fans had a field day with this, as Simmons has not played an NBA game since June 20th, 2021, when the Sixers were eliminated by the Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
When an NBA team offers a player a contract, they can only base it on the information they have available. If any front office were clairvoyant, rest assured, they’d win every NBA title. Some players outperform their contract. Making strides after getting paid is exactly what teams are hoping...
The Miami Heat appear to be one of the leading teams when it comes to which franchise has the best chances of landing Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Durant has made it clear that Miami is one of his preferred destinations, and the Heat seem determined to capitalize on that fact.
The NBA 2K23 2022 Las Vegas Summer League is set to begin on July 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. Here is the complete schedule of games for all 11 days of action, as well as live results and more.
The Miami Heat are considered one of the more likely landing spots for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. The team is clearly interested in acquiring the superstar, and on Monday, Heat general manager Andy Elisburg and Nets general manager Sean Marks were reportedly seen talking in Las Vegas. The two...
