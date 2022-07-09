ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

New 'Night Market' coming to Hermitage

Lancaster Farming
 2 days ago

Jul. 8—HERMITAGE — Instead of the usual farmer's market, Hermitage is playing host to a new Night Market — offering a blend of new and traditional vendors, along with entertainment for the whole family. The first Night Market will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday,...

www.lancasterfarming.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Night Market#Food Truck#The National Guard Armory
