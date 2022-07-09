ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$26K solar car now has a factory — and will roll out this year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia startup Aptera has purchased a factory for its solar cars — and instead of rolling down an assembly line, the vehicles will be carried from station to station by autonomous robots. The challenge: In the U.S., transportation pumps more greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere than any other...

The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
yankodesign.com

Tesla quietly launched a new trailer with solar panels (and Starlink) to boost your EV’s overall range

It isn’t quite like Tesla to do anything without fanfare, yet at the IdeenExpo in Hannover Germany, the EV giant unveiled a prototype of yet another product they’re working on – a trailer that attaches to the back of your EV, with fold-out solar panels and battery packs that help expand your EV’s range. Designed presumably for the Cybertruck (given that it’s more purpose-built for the outdoors), the trailer also comes with a SpaceX Starlink internet terminal, helping extend internet connectivity along with your Tesla’s overall range capacity.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tesla reportedly nowhere near goal of installing 1,000 solar roofs a week

Citing an anonymous source, Electrek reports that Tesla installed just 2.5 megawatts of solar roofs in the second quarter. That would equate to about 260 medium-sized (9.6-kilowatt) home installations last quarter, or roughly 20 each week, per some back-of-the-napkin math. A more generous estimate (say, if we assume each installation were rated at just 5 kW) would still place Tesla somewhere around 38 per week, or nearly 4% of the way toward that 1,000-per-week target.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

€2 billion underground ‘water battery’ turns on in Switzerland

A giant ‘water battery’ capable of storing as much energy as 400,000 electric car batteries has been switched on in Switzerland.The €2 billion project, located nearly 600 metres beneath the Swiss Alps, was under construction for 14 years. Its 20 million kWh capacity will allow excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored for future use, thus helping to stabilise the electricity grid and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.The hydro battery works by using the excess energy to pump water between two separate reservoirs at different altitudes in the Swiss canton of Valais. Six pump turbines send water...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
California Business
California Industry
California State
California Cars
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
Fast Company

There’s a lot of land under solar panels—we should plant some stuff there

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Despite being “yucky” according to some picky eaters, broccoli is well-suited to grow alongside solar panels, according to a new study. The research from Chonnam National University in South...
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

A fishery in China just deployed a giant 70MW solar plant

Farms where fish and algae thrive under solar panels might have secured their place in a future powered by renewable energy. Concord New Energy, a Chinese company that specializes in wind and solar power project development and operation, has installed a 70 MW solar plant atop a fish pond in an industrial park in Cangzhou, China's Hebei region, according to an initial report from PV Magazine.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 11 (Reuters) - In the race to go electric, carmakers have focused on range to ease consumer anxiety over charging infrastructure, but battery makers are already working on the smaller, longer-lasting and cheaper batteries of the future, which also charge more quickly.
ECONOMY
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Cars
electrek.co

First voyage on the solar electric SILENT 60 yacht

After previously following and reporting on Silent Yachts, the solar-electric boat maker invited me down to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to experience a cruise on the vessel for myself. The SILENT 60 yacht is a solar electric catamaran that represents the future of zero-emissions maritime travel and a mere stepping stone to the more advanced vessels Silent Yachts is already developing next.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

This New Solar-Powered Luxury Travel Trailer Makes Its Own Drinking Water From the Air

Click here to read the full article. Living Vehicle’s latest electric trailer takes “self-sufficient” to a whole new level. The 2023 model is equipped with a groundbreaking new system that can produce drinking water from thin air. The team at LV says no other mobile home or trailer currently on the market offers this innovative feature. Developed by Watergen, the atmospheric water generator draws in air, filters out any dust and dirt, then sends the clean air through a heating and cooling process. This causes condensation, and, voilà, water is created. The main unit is seamlessly integrated into the vehicle and connects...
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

Video reveals China’s first solar-powered car without a wheel

A multi-organizational collaborative effort in China has led to the development of the country's first fully solar electric vehicle (SEV), Electrek reported. The vehicle was recently showcased at the World Intelligence Conference and is currently on tour in mainland China. In the early 2000s, solar-powered cars were projects for university...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Initial Assessment Of Tesla's Structural Pack Cover

Munro Live's teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y progresses quite quickly and the team already had an opportunity to take a look at the battery pack cover. The latest Tesla Model Y is equipped with a structural battery pack, which means that not only the enclosure but also the 4680-type cylindrical battery cells inside are carrying forces.
CARS
Ars Technica

Here’s one way we know that an EV’s battery will last the car’s lifetime

It's often said that the easiest way to get people to buy an electric vehicle is to let them test-drive one. But here in the US, EVs only accounted for 3 percent of the 15 million new vehicles sold in 2021. That means there are an awful lot of misconceptions out there when it comes to these newfangled machines.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla's 4680-Type Cylindrical Battery Cell Teardown

Here is a very interesting video of a Tesla 4680-type cylindrical battery cell teardown, presented by The Limiting Factor, in partnership with a team from UC San Diego. As we know, the 4680-type (46 mm in diameter and 80 mm tall) is the latest and the biggest cylindrical cell for Tesla EVs (see more about Tesla batteries here), currently used in the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y.
FREMONT, CA
yankodesign.com

This electric bike concept can easily switch between battery power and foot power

Personal transportation for one or two riders has seen an uptick in the past few years. Some of them are in response to the growing congestion on highways, while others are aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of vehicles going to and fro places. Of course, motorbikes aren’t exactly more environment-friendly, and the flying cars of the future are still very much in the future. When it comes to economy and sustainability, bicycles and e-bikes are pretty much the name of the game. In most cases, however, you have to choose between a traditional bike or an electric one, and you’re stuck with that choice to the end. Though hybrids that combine the two do exist, they do come with their own drawbacks. There is one concept, however, that tries to remove that limitation, allowing you to choose between a motor and your feet anytime, anywhere.
BICYCLES

