Manhattan, KS

Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day

By Sarah Motter
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will again be able to pick up free used furniture at the City of Manhattan’s Furniture Amnesty Day on July 29. The City said FAD is a free community event that gives residents the chance to donate or pick up used furniture for free. Anyone is...

www.kctv5.com

