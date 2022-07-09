ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Texas state senator who fought abortion restrictions thinks Roe's demise will motivate Democrats

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Former state Sen. Wendy Davis says it’s unfathomable that massacres like those in Uvalde and most recently Highland Park, Illinois, have become “normal” in American society. And she says she views life a bit differently now that she’s a grandmother to two...

www.wfaa.com

Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

GOP Senators Make Sneaky Midnight Move to Restrict Abortion in Pennsylvania

Just before midnight on Friday, Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate quietly advanced a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would remove any right to abortion. The Senate Rules Committee Meeting went past curfew Thursday as lawmakers hammered out budget matters and a House-approved package of constitutional amendments. Republican Sen. Judy Ward’s proposed abortion amendment was added to the package in an 11-6 vote on party lines. If the amendment passes both GOP-controlled houses in two legislative sessions, it will go to the public for a vote. The governor wouldn’t be able to veto it. Ward claimed it wouldn’t outlaw abortion as the procedure is protected by the state’s Abortion Control Act but critics pointed out that a governor could easily overturn the Act in light of the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “They wanted it tonight, run in the dark of night,” Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes fumed. “This is not a bridge-naming bill that you can decide at the last minute that you forgot to add... They knew throughout the course of the day that this was what they were going to do.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
POPSUGAR

Rita Moreno Reflects on Her Botched Abortion in Wake of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Shortly after the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade broke, EGOT winner. opened up to Variety about her botched abortion in the pre-Roe v. Wade era. The 90-year-old actor shared that her then boyfriend, Marlon Brando, found a doctor to perform an abortion for her while they were dating. However, the procedure wasn't done correctly, leaving Moreno bleeding in the aftermath.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposes teaching Critical Race Theory because 'we shouldn't play privilege bingo with children'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin argued that Critical Race Theory is a divisive concept for children to learn about. "We shouldn't play privilege bingo with children," he told CBS News' Robert Costa. Critical Race Theory highlights the historical impacts of racism on the present day. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said teaching...
VIRGINIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

White Counsel At Biglaw Firm Spreads 'Inappropriate And Offensive' Theories About Abortion, Gets Suspended

But then things went off the rails. A white partner who attended HoLove’s women’s meeting felt it appropriate to chime in with her support of the Dobbs decision. As a tipster at the firm described it, “Robin Keller, in front of nearly 400 women, shared her views that Dobbs was rightly decided and that Black women are disproportionately getting abortions and conducting ‘Black genocide’ which she finds ‘tragic.'” Yikes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MSNBC

10-year-old girl reportedly forced to leave Ohio for legal abortion

On a recent episode of “Meet the Press,” NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson what would happen if a 13-year-old in his home state were impregnated after getting raped by a relative. “Are you comfortable with that?” the host asked. The Republican...

