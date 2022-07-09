ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A Dreamy Weekend in WeHo

By Rebecca Horrigan
Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a city of only 1.9 square miles, West Hollywood packs a wealth of dining, entertainment, and cultural opportunities. Founded in 1984 by a coalition of ​​LGBT activists, seniors, and affordable housing advocates, West Hollywood became the first city in the nation to have an openly gay governing body. This spirit...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

List: Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in LA

Hungry? Yelp released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley Monday, highlighting not only local favorites, but also hidden gems and spots tucked away in strip malls that they guarantee will keep you coming back. The list includes French bakeries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES - Whether you're looking for that special hole-in-the-wall gem famous for its tacos al pastor or the best place to sweat it out as you devour the spiciest chicken sandwich you've ever eaten, you are sure to find it in Los Angeles or the San Fernando Valley. Yelp...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-9-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 9) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday. Echo Park Lotus Festival -> This Saturday and Sunday, the 41st...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
David Hockney
Person
Picasso
kcrw.com

Echo Park’s Nayarit, “The Bear,” dips, tlayudas

Historian and professor Natalia Molina reveals how her grandmother’s restaurant, Nayarit, brought the immigrant community together in 1960s Echo Park. In the new FX series “The Bear,” actor Jeremy Allen White plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a chef with struggles both in and out of the kitchen. A creamy base like sour cream, dried aromatics and a bit of acid, cooking columnist Ben Mims levels up homemade dips. LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison heads to South Central for a Oaxacan specialty. When Gacia Tachejian couldn’t find coffee she liked in the Valley, she began roasting her own before opening Laidrey in Tarzana. Christine Tran of the Los Angeles Food Policy Council explains the findings of a recent report that examines why 600,000 residents eligible for SNAP benefits have not accessed resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

Los Angeles Flea Markets You Need to Visit this Summer!

(SoCal Nation/TikTok/@socalnation) If you’re spending this Summer in the Los Angeles area and are in need of a fun, unique experience, we have a solution — flea markets! Not only do flea markets offer vintage, one-of-a-kind clothing that probably no one else will have (hello, individuality complex), they’re also a great way to connect with and support your local community while buying second-hand items and helping reduce waste! In L.A., there are tons of flea markets to visit and explore, but we’ve narrowed down a list of the essential spots to hit!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Art#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Lgbt
kcrw.com

Nourishing a community: How a family restaurant built a legacy in Echo Park

Natalia Molina is a professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC. Also a gifted storyteller, Molina has a knack for evoking Los Angeles — its families and its communities — as it once was. In her recent book, “A Place at the Nayarit – How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community,” she paints a picture of The Nayarit, an Echo Park restaurant opened in 1951 by her grandmother Doña Natalia Barraza.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Warner Bros. Sees Big Covid Outbreak As Rising Cases Hit Studios & Networks

Los Angeles County’s daily tally of new Covid cases has topped 8,000 for the first time since January and, like many local industries, Hollywood is not immune. Warner Bros. has recorded what may be the biggest showbiz outbreak of the pandemic, with 31 employees listed as infected on the official L.A. County Public Health Department web site. The studio has seen smaller outbreaks, mostly in the range of 3-5 cases. In May its Bldg 128 had a cluster of 5 cases while Stages 27 and 29 also saw 5 cases.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Concerts in the Park returns, draws thousands

In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
point2homes.com

5107 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90062

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5107 Cimarron Street Español?. Welcome to 5107 Cimarron Street, take a look at this beautifully remodeled Los Angeles home. Drive up to your home greeted by a beautiful palm tree lined street. As soon as you walk in you'll notice the immaculate remodel and the attention to detail that was put into this home. This unique home boasts a beautifully remodeled kitchen, amazing backsplash, quartz counter tops and great open living area. Generous sized bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and to compliment it all a fully landscaped lot to enjoy the California weather. Conveniently located minutes away from shopping centers and major highways.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
discoverlosangeles.com

The Best Hot Dogs in Los Angeles

Restaurants Points of Interest Landmark Veg Friendly. Hot dogs are a summertime staple, from backyard barbecues to an afternoon at the ballpark. In LA, the "endless summer" weather means that locals and visitors alike can enjoy hot dogs all year long. From landmark stands to new school spots and veg-friendly options, read on for the best hot dogs in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Southern California Might Be Preparing for a Big Nightlife Boom

There’s ample buzz surrounding the future of drinking at restaurants, bars, and clubs throughout California. Over the last month, legislation advanced that extends the sale of alcohol between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in specific California cities. Also on deck is a new requirement by California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to further train workers who serve or manage cocktails, beer, and wine at a drinking establishment. The combination of these laws could spark a statewide boom for nightlife, especially in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy