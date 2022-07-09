Daryl Morey: Negotiations with James Harden 'still in progress'

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

During a Summer League tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey offered the latest on the on-going negotiations between Philadelphia and superstar James Harden. Morey told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes that talks are “still in progress,” but offer that things are in a “good place.”

It was previously reported that Harden was planning to return to the 76ers on a two-year, discounted deal. Rather than opt in to his $47 million player option for the ’22-23 season, the Beard would instead ink a new deal, saving Philly roughly $15 million in salary. In this framework, Harden would be sacrificing upfront salary in order to maintain flexibility for the club and for himself. The reported deal would contain a player option for the second year.

With Morey’s comments, we can see the situation is still fluid. All signs point to Harden returning to the Sixers. The question remains at what price.