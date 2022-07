There is no “putting it behind you,” really. For Uvalde, there is a line in the sands of time: life before this and life after. I had anxiety days before I even left to head home. Miles out of town there was already a baseball-sized lump in my throat. How do we go back, now? Our quiet hometown, once unknown to much of the world has been stripped of all anonymity.

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO