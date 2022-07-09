ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Why the man accused of violently attacking a California Asian family in Portland got out of jail the same day he was arrested

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — When is an individual released after being charged with a crime, and when are they detained until their next hearing?. In Oregon, this system as a whole changed on July 1 due to the passing of Senate Bill 48, which moved the state away from a bail-based system...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Serious stabbing in Southeast Portland leads to charges

Witnesses helped identify suspect who fled Sewallcrest Park before police arrived.A suspect is facing a felony assault charge after stabbing a victim in a Southeast Portland park on Friday. Eric Randall Bell, 27, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of assault in the second degree. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 4:29 p.m. on July 8, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park, 1800 S.E. 31st Ave., in the Richmond neighborhood. When they arrived, the officers located an adult male victim with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Officers began an investigation and learned the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. Several witnesses remained on scene to share information with police. The suspect description was broadcasted to other units. Assisting officers located the suspect near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 32nd Avenue, where he was detained. Assault detectives responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-182693. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Road rage catches up with suspect

The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
kptv.com

EXCLUSIVE: Portland man has history of racially motivated attacks

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 34-year-old Dylan Kesterson is behind bars right now facing assault and bias crime charges after allegedly attacking a Japanese family while yelling racial slurs on July 2. But now another alleged victim is speaking out. After being sent FOX 12′s previous stories on Kesterson by a...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Senate#Japanese#Anti Asian#Clark College
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide. Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Deputies: Woman found hiding in house after hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in the Aloha community for reportedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot and then breaking into a home, according to authorities. Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Valdez of Hillsboro was taken to jail and charged with misdemeanor failure to perform...
ALOHA, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Here’s where Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt bottles were found

All the bottles in the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt have been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle were placed in parks and trails throughout the state. The hunt was divided into...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
NEWBERG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy