TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, July 10

Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico , 9pm, C4

Paul Hollywood discovers the best of Mexican food. (Image credit: C4)

After ‘eating’ Japan in 2020, Paul Hollywood is on his entertaining culinary travels again as he explores the sights, sounds and, above all, tastes of Mexico. He starts his visit in Mexico City, and while the baked insects and chilli-flavoured sweets he tries definitely aren’t deemed worthy of a ‘Hollywood Handshake’, Paul does enjoy authentic tacos and makes yummy Mexican bread – pan dulce. He also has a ball playing ‘fire hockey’, pummelling piñatas shaped like his Bake Off pals Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding and he even spots a Prue Leith lookalike when he joins some female bikers to sample Mexican fast food!

★★★★ CC

The Outlaws , season 2 , 9pm, BBC One

Can the gang free themselves from The Dean’s clutches? (Image credit: BBC)

We’ve thoroughly enjoyed this second outing for the lovable offenders but, as the series reaches an explosive climax, they are on tenterhooks because The Dean (Claes Bang) is forcing them to carry on with their lucrative drug business. Desperate to remove themselves from the crime lord’s orbit once and for all, the gang turn to veteran crook Frank (the ever-wonderful Christopher Walken) to lead them in carrying out a wily scam, which culminates at the grand opening of the community centre which they have been renovating. But, as the police home in on them, will everything go to plan? And can we please have a third series?!

★★★★ CC

McDonald & Dodds , season 3 , 8pm, ITV

Will McDonald be arresting Dodds tonight?! (Image credit: ITV)

Events take a spiritual turn in the final mystery of the series for detectives McDonald and Dodds. When the body of a successful Bath businessman is found in a shallow grave, DCI McDonald (Tala Gouveia) suspects the man who found him – an IT consultant who claims he can talk to the dead – knows more than he’s letting on. But a series of cryptic clues soon suggest the killer could be none other than DS Dodds (Jason Watkins)! This series might feature TV’s unlikeliest crime-fighting duo, but their differences are what really make this show work. Fingers crossed there’s a fourth series.

★★★★ VW

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Baby , Sky Box Sets/NOW

Natasha finds herself landed with a baby. (Image credit: Sky)

When is motherhood not a joy? When your baby is a murdering monster! In this clever comedy-horror The Duchess ’s Michelle de Swarte stars as proudly non-maternal Natasha. The gobby chef rents a creepy cabin near a cliff from mysterious chain-smoking Mrs Eaves (Amira Ghazalla), only to find herself landed with a baby – literally – when one plummets into her arms (it’s a boy!). But this isn’t any baby; this is The Baby, an unnatural born killer who’s chosen Natasha as his new mum. And any attempts to offload the problem child results in murder and mayhem. A welcome new addition to the genre.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Thelma & Louise , 10.30pm, BBC One

Just when it seemed the buddy movie could go no further, along came Ridley Scott to shake up the genre. In Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, he had two stars who could create rich characters – two gals running from an oppressive male world. With glorious cinematography and a witty, earthy script, Thelma & Louise manages that most difficult of balancing acts with action and intelligence and manages to avoid falling into cliché. It’s now more than 30 years old, but it’s still one helluva ride.

Live Sport

Wimbledon 2022 , from 11am, BBC Two/One

, from 11am, BBC Two/One Formula 1, The Austrian Grand Prix , 12.30pm (start-time 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 12.30pm (start-time 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW International T20 Cricket, England vs India , 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Women's Euro 2022, Belgium vs Iceland , 4.45pm (k-o 5pm), BBC Two

