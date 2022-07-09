Arrest Report for July 9

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — A shooting in Upstate South Carolina led to both a vehicle and foot chase on Sunday night. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies heard shots fired along Abbeville Highway just before 10 p.m. on July 10. Luckily, no injuries have been reported in the incident.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said three people were detained and deputies are searching for a possible fourth after a shooting investigation and short pursuit. Investigators said around 10:00 p.m. Sunday deputies heard shots along Abbeville Highway. Deputies said when they tried to stop a...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s are investigating after a man claimed he was being shot at and ran into a school on Monday. The Greenville Police Department said the man, Robert Washington, jumped over the fence at Legacy Charter and...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to the Wells Fargo at 1720 Woodruff Road at around 3:18 p.m and began investigating. Currently, deputies are searching the area for the suspect...
GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County bank was robbed Monday afternoon at gunpoint. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at the 1700-block of Woodruff Road around 3 p.m. Deputies said the man was around six feet tall...
Irmo Police responded to a shooting incident around 1:30 am on the morning of Sunday, July 10 at the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. When officers arrived at the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim did not survive after life-saving measures were applied. The victim was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Ryan T. Shull, 21, of West Columbia.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting on the Abbeville Highway Sunday night, just before 10PM. Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, but the driver fled from deputies and a pursuit ensued.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Wells Fargo on Woodruff Road in Greenville County in the Publix Shopping Center was robbed at gunpoint today, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. They said a man with sandy blonde hair, wearing a black dress shirt, black pants and a black and white...
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former Chester County sheriff was sentenced Monday to nearly 4 years after being convicted of abuse of power and other charges earlier this year. In April 2021, Alex Underwood was convicted of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of unlawfully arresting a man, and of wire fraud.
We're teaming up with sponsor Ingles to collect school supply donations for local classrooms. Margaret-Ann Carter gives update after shooting investigation near Upstate school. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter is on scene after a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville.
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed two USC Union softball players back in 2020 begins Monday, July 11. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say Yuriy Karpik driving drunk on the night of Feb. 7, 2020. At the time of the crash, Karpik was driving for a company called Hub City Delivery.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville. We’re told dispatch got a call about a man who was being shot at on West Washington Street, near the school. Sgt....
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting at the New Friarsgate Subdivision on Sunday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Ryan Shull, 21, of West Columbia, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Shawn Bay Road. According...
The City of Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have each faced sanctions in federal court in recent months over their failure to produce documents and other evidence in ongoing civil lawsuits. Charlotte car chase suspect makes second court appearance. Updated: 1 hour ago. The judge discussed future court dates, including two...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a moped driver died after a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road at 5:11 a.m. Monday. The coroner's office said the crash involved a moped...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Anderson Mall. Police said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between known people. A man was taken to the hospital for...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest for homicide on July 5th. We previously reported that a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Eichelberger Road in Gray Court.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a Spartanburg County garage Sunday night. The crash happened on Monks Grove Church Road near Dorothy Street around 8:34 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
Comments / 0