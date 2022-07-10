ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansen, ID

Fire South of Hansen Threatening Structures

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire is threatening structures in the foothills of the South Hills. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the fire was first...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Best Place to See a Moose Near Twin Falls

For those that have grown up in Idaho, seeing a moose most likely is not a big deal. I have met a few people that have not seen one, but most of the people born and raised here have. For those that have moved from out of state, you may never have seen one and wonder how to go about seeing them. Moose are not animals held in captivity often if ever, as they usually die quickly and their diets are not regulated. Recently, coworkers had told me of a spot to go to in an attempt to see my first moose, and it was an adventure my family and I won't soon forget.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Idaho State
County
Twin Falls County, ID
City
Hansen, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Magic Valley commissioners say residents are opposed to proposed wind farms

County commissioners in the Magic Valley are increasing their attention to proposed wind farms in their communities. Commissioners in Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties said they are hearing an abundance of negative feedback from constituents about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project that could bring about 400 turbines to the region.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Work on U.S. 93/26 in Lincoln County to Start Again (July 15)

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on the highway between Shoshone and Richfield will resume next week to improve the driving experience and safety. The Idaho Transportation Department announced road work to U.S Highway 93/26 between Marley Road and Jim Byrne Slough will get underway again on July 15, about six miles of roadway. Crews will begin removing rock knobs in three spots on the highway south of Richfield to smooth it out and make it safer. “Removal of rock will even out the hilly profile of the roadway,” said ITD Project Manager Tom Logan in a statement. “This will increase sight distance for motorists and improve safety.” During the rock removal the highway will be reduced down to one lane for traffic creating about five-minute delays. Temporary traffic signals will manage traffic during the excavation. The last phase of the project will involve repaving the section of roadway. Pilot cars will direct traffic through the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in varying sizes offered up at select fast-food chains. There are numerous McDonald's locations in southern Idaho, and some will be offering free orders with no purchase necessary as long as you order them with the app.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Hills#Fire Protection#Bureau Of Land Management#Canyon#Sawtooth National Forest
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Wreaths Across America Traveling Exhibit Comes to Twin Falls

An exhibition about the history of Wreaths Across America is coming to Twin Falls. It’s scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center by the Perrine Bridge at 10:00 o’clock on Friday morning. It will be open to the public until 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon before the traveling show moves on to a stop in Meridian. The exhibit is designed to educate young people on the sacrifices made by the nation’s servicemen and women. It includes a film on the history of the program. Additionally, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution plans a community outreach during the event.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local residents killed in Nevada crash

A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
RUSTON, LA
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Residents Suffer Minor Smoke Inhalation from Twin Falls House Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 5:37 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Cindy Drive to find the front of the house on fire. A smoke detector in the house woke up one of the six adults in the house allowing them and three children to escape before firefighters arrived. Magic Valley Paramedics treated several of them for minor smoke inhalation, no one was hospitalized. The fire started in the living room area of the house however, the exact cause is under investigation. The Rock Creek Fire District assisted with the fire which was under control in less than 30 minutes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Amazing Twin Falls Chalk Art Appears in the City Park

Recently the concrete in front of the Twin Falls City Park bandshell became a canvas for creative chalk art. The chalk art was created on Thursday of last week during the weekly concert by the Twin Falls Municipal Band. There is a variety of art types and subjects from gaming characters to abstract. Some of the art is even marked with a name so we know who created it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy