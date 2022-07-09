ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara And Her Fashionable Family Show Off Their Effortless Style To Her New Single, ‘Jump’

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5KqU_0gaRfEJx00
Source: Hyoung Chang / Getty

Ciara and her family know a thing or two about fashion and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her family’s effortless style.

Taking to the platform, the “Jump” songstress shared an IG Reel of herself, her hubby Russell and their three children, Future, Sienna and baby Win as they were all dressed to the nines and showing off their fashion sense. For the fun video, Ci Ci donned a champagne colored slip dress that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with dramatic makeup and a slicked back hairstyle with curled edges. She then passed the camera to her son, Future, who matched his mom’s fly and also rocked a champagne and white colored ensemble. From there, Sienna took center stage and stole the show with her matching dress and fan. Last but not least, Russell and Win took over the video and closed it out looking as dapper as ever.

A family that slays together, stays together! Looking good, Wilsons!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara And Her Fashionable Family Show Off Their Effortless Style To Her New Single, ‘Jump’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
The Guardian

Explorer review – Ranulph Fiennes on frostbite, family and James Bond

When Ranulph Fiennes appeared on Radio 4s’s In the Psychiatrist’s Chair, host Dr Anthony Clare was left so frustrated by Fiennes’s lack of self-reflection that he described the experience as “stirring a void with a teaspoon”. Well, maybe it’s age, but we see a few cracks in the granite of the “the world’s greatest living explorer”, now 78, in this documentary. Driving about in his battered silver Ford – 280,000 miles on the clock – Fiennes is at times on the verge of introspection as he talks to director Matthew Dyas.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man dumps woman - who flew across US to meet him - while she was asleep

Talking over text is one thing, but flying across the country to go on a date - only for the guy to take the term "ghosting" to a whole new level by ditching a woman while she was taking a nap.TikToker Samantha (@sdenoyer) arranged to meet up with a guy who shared a mutual friend with her after he sent her a DM to which Samantha "liked the vibes" and led to the pair Facetiming where they arranged to meet in person.Though it seems the meet-up didn't exactly go to plan as Samantha filmed a TikTok from the bed of...
TV & VIDEOS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy