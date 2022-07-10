ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC on ESPN 39 video: Cody Brundage knocks out Tresean Gore with brutal flurry from mount

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Cody Brundage scored an increasingly rare knockout from the mount position on Saturday with a savage finish of Tresean Gore at UFC on ESPN 39.

Brundage (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) pulled off a somewhat surprising result after he opted to strike with Gore (3-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in the middleweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It paid off when he landed a hard punch in the early stages of the round that rocked his opponent.

That’s when Brundage jumped to the mat, where he quickly moved into mount and unleashed a perfect flurry of punches that put his opponent to rest at the 3:50 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay of the victory below (via Twitter):

After as sensational performance, an ecstatic Brundage said he was proud to show he’s got multiple dimensions to his game.

People say I’m a grappler, I’m a wrestler – I’m a winning,” Brundage said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “I find ways to win at all times.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 39 results include:

  • Antonina Shevchenko def. Cortney Casey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

