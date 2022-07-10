UFC on ESPN 39 video: David Onama sleeps Garrett Armfield with slick arm triangle submission

LAS VEGAS – David Onama made a statement in his return to the octagon.

The UFC featherweight put to sleep his opponent Garrett Armfield in the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 39, which took place at the UFC Apex. Onama (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) submitted Armfield (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with an arm triangle choke at the 3:13 mark of Round 2.

The submission came following a very competitive opening round, where Armfield wobbled Onama with a hard punch. However, the grappling strength of Onama prevailed as he slapped on a deep submission to put his opponent to sleep.

Below you can watch Onama’s finish (via Twitter):

This victory marks Onama’s second consecutive win in the UFC after having lost his promotional debut in a lightweight bout against Mason Jones. The loss in his debut is his only career defeat. Onama was coming off KO win over Mexico’s Gabriel Benitez, in which he won a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 39 results include:

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 39: Best photos from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 39: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 39: Best photos from Las Vegas