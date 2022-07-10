ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC on ESPN 39 video: David Onama sleeps Garrett Armfield with slick arm triangle submission

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yyo4d_0gaRdig300

LAS VEGAS – David Onama made a statement in his return to the octagon.

The UFC featherweight put to sleep his opponent Garrett Armfield in the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 39, which took place at the UFC Apex. Onama (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) submitted Armfield (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with an arm triangle choke at the 3:13 mark of Round 2.

The submission came following a very competitive opening round, where Armfield wobbled Onama with a hard punch. However, the grappling strength of Onama prevailed as he slapped on a deep submission to put his opponent to sleep.

Below you can watch Onama’s finish (via Twitter):

This victory marks Onama’s second consecutive win in the UFC after having lost his promotional debut in a lightweight bout against Mason Jones. The loss in his debut is his only career defeat. Onama was coming off KO win over Mexico’s Gabriel Benitez, in which he won a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 39 results include:

  • Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 39: Best photos from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 39: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC on ESPN 39: Best photos from Las Vegas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sleeps#Combat#Octagon#Mma#Ko
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leonard Fournette ranks as one of the best high school prospects of all time

LSU has landed a lot of elite recruits in the past, but never a player quite like Leonard Fournette. The five-star running back played high school ball in the Tigers’ backyard at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he would become the No. 1 overall recruit and sign with LSU. He went on to become one of the best backs in program history, setting single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns while becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jonathan Taylor is not ESPN's top running back

Following a historic campaign, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is considered by many to be the best running back in the NFL. However, we can’t count ESPN among those in that group. In their positional rankings, which are composed of a survey of coaches, executives and players, Taylor came in at No. 2 behind Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst reveals the number needed for ACC teams to leave conference

The talk lately around college athletics has been centered around conference realignment as USC and UCLA bolted from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten starting in a few years. Now, the rumors are out that more teams will leave conferences and there will be a total shakeup soon. That includes the Atlantic Coast Conference. Teams like UNC, Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, and more have been brought up in terms of leaving and finding a new home with revenue sharing being the main factor. But for the conference, it has a contract through 2035 that makes it difficult for teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sin City Celtics vs. Summer Bucks: Boston shocks Milwaukee 111-109 on late Matt Ryan shot

The Boston Celtics won their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League season 111-109. They did it with a little help from a miraculous shot by Matt Ryan and a little shenanigans from the referees noticing they’d given the wrong team credit for a free throw earlier in the Celtics’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer league squad.
BOSTON, MA
MMAmania.com

UFC posters are lame compared to this latest RIZIN masterpiece

UFC airs an MMA event nearly every weekend, so I don’t expect the promotion to crank out a work of art for each ho-hum “Fight Night” card. But it would be nice if major pay-per-view (PPV) shows could get better treatment than this and this when it comes to official posters.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry tops ESPN's RB rankings for 2022

In a poll of coaches, players, scouts and executives, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was ranked as the No. 1 running back in the NFL going into 2022. The poll was done by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It’s the second year in a row that Henry lands in the top spot. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received the same amount of first-place votes as Henry but finished with a lower composite score.
NASHVILLE, TN
bjpenndotcom

Official fight card released for UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has revealed the official fight card for UFC 277 which takes place on July 30. The promotion continues to come thick and fast with a parade of high profile fights spread across the pay-per-view calendar in 2022. While we’re confident there will be a lot to look forward to in the autumn and winter months, what can’t be overlooked is the remainder of the summer schedule – which includes UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy