Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat returns this week

Throw on those light layers, pack some extra water, and feel free to leave your jacket at home as you're getting ready to head out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered just off to our east will continue to be the dominant feature driving our weather pattern across northern California Tuesday, but low pressure approaching the Pacific Northwest will bring stronger south winds into our forecast today. The south winds will help to keep our high temperatures a bit lower than Monday, but we'll still warm up quickly and end up hot this afternoon. We have clear skies with limited haze from wildfire smoke overhead early Tuesday and we'll have some clouds tracking north through our region through the day. The Heat Advisory has been extended through 11pm Tuesday in areas of Modoc and Siskiyou Counties, and a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has also been issued for those two counties from 3pm through 8pm Tuesday due to stronger winds our of the southwest developing in the afternoon hours. Most of northern California will have sustained winds out of the south to 10mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 30mph out of the southwest in Modoc and Siskiyou Counties this afternoon and evening. Valley areas will have gusts up to 25mph out of the southeast this afternoon, and then the potential for gusts up to around 30mph tonight. The good news is the stronger winds should help to push wildfire smoke out of our region later today, and we'll have improved air quality through Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas are ranging from the upper 40's to lower 60's this morning. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 101 to 108 degree range in the valley, 80's to mid 90's in the foothills, and upper 80's to around 100 degrees in our mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO