Shasta County, CA

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat returns this week

By Cort Klopping
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had mostly sunny and very warm conditions across northern California Saturday, and our heat will continue to ramp up over the next several days. High pressure off to our east will be the main driver in our hotter temperatures and our bright and sunny skies. The ridge will build west...

