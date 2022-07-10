ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansen, ID

Fire South of Hansen Threatening Structures

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire is threatening structures in the foothills of the South Hills. According to the Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the fire was first...

kmvt

Fire crews respond to fire in South Hills

Hansen, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people in the Magic Valley are concerned Saturday evening, as fire crews responded to a huge blaze in the South Hills, leaving many wondering what exactly happened. According to Twin Falls County Public Information Officer Lori Stewart, around 2 pm fire crews from multiple agencies...
98.3 The Snake

The Best Place to See a Moose Near Twin Falls

For those that have grown up in Idaho, seeing a moose most likely is not a big deal. I have met a few people that have not seen one, but most of the people born and raised here have. For those that have moved from out of state, you may never have seen one and wonder how to go about seeing them. Moose are not animals held in captivity often if ever, as they usually die quickly and their diets are not regulated. Recently, coworkers had told me of a spot to go to in an attempt to see my first moose, and it was an adventure my family and I won't soon forget.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Gooding County Likely to Reject Taurus Wind Farm

Gooding County Commissioners are the latest in getting proselytized about wind power. The Bureau of Land Management is offering a Monday morning briefing. It’s at 10:30 a.m., but by the time many of you read this, it will be finished. The latest proposal for giant pinwheels on our southern Idaho landscape is what's called the Taurus farm, being proposed for Gooding County. Minidoka, Jerome, and Lincoln Counties have been dealing with the Lava Ridge project for two years. Public opposition is intense.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Magic Valley commissioners say residents are opposed to proposed wind farms

County commissioners in the Magic Valley are increasing their attention to proposed wind farms in their communities. Commissioners in Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties said they are hearing an abundance of negative feedback from constituents about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project that could bring about 400 turbines to the region.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Solar Car Race to End in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Race cars powered solely by the sun are racing to the finish line in Twin Falls this weekend. About a dozen solar powered race cars with the 2022 American Solar Challenge are headed to Idaho, set to cross the finish line on Saturday at the College of Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences on the College of Southern Idaho Campus. “The finish line location is big deal. The teams finish the week-long race in a culmination of months of design, build, and qualifying trials, and celebrate the successful completion of the competition at a photo-friendly finish line featuring checkered flags, black and white stripes, pomp, fanfare, and general racing pageantry," said Herrett Director Joey Heck in a statement. As of Monday the collegiate race teams were making their way into eastern Wyoming. The race teams, all made up of college students from the United States and Canada, designed and built their racers. The teams started in Independence, Missouri and are following the Oregon Trail route. The teams are expected to get into Idaho later this week with a stop planned in Pocatello. The racers are expected to start crossing the finish line in Twin Falls at around 11:30 a.m. and throughout the day. The race cars will be on display in the parking lot for the public to see.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in varying sizes offered up at select fast-food chains. There are numerous McDonald's locations in southern Idaho, and some will be offering free orders with no purchase necessary as long as you order them with the app.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Wreaths Across America Traveling Exhibit Comes to Twin Falls

An exhibition about the history of Wreaths Across America is coming to Twin Falls. It’s scheduled to arrive at the Visitors Center by the Perrine Bridge at 10:00 o’clock on Friday morning. It will be open to the public until 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon before the traveling show moves on to a stop in Meridian. The exhibit is designed to educate young people on the sacrifices made by the nation’s servicemen and women. It includes a film on the history of the program. Additionally, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution plans a community outreach during the event.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls School Board Considering Armed Security

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School Board is considering armed security guards at all elementary schools for the upcoming year. According to the Twin Falls School District, the board of trustees met Monday evening to discuss the hiring of ten trained security guards to be placed on school grounds. The issue has been part of an ongoing discussion given recent events in other parts of the sate and country where people have shot students and staff. Currently several Twin Falls Police School Resource Officers spend time at various campuses in the district, but only a few are permanently stationed at the schools. Federal funds would allow the district to pay for the security guards for the 2022-23 school year however, sustaining the salaries beyond that would require additional funding through school levy's. The school board will discuss the issue again at the next meeting on July 20.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Victims of Deadly Crash North of Jackpot Identified

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County coroner has identified a young child and woman from Louisiana who were killed when a car hit their tandem bicycle south of Twin Falls on July 4. Coroner Gene Turley said Beth Ann Huey, 38, and a 23-month-old child were killed Monday morning in a crash just seven miles north of the Idaho/Nevada state line on U.S. Highway 93. According to Idaho State Police, the two were riding a tandem bicycle pulling a trailer with another 41-year-old man and young child when it was struck by an Audi sedan begin driven by a 39-year-old Twin Falls man. The bike and sedan were both headed northbound. Multiple agencies responded to the crash including the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement, and U.S. Forest Service. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local residents killed in Nevada crash

A Ruston family was involved in a fatal crash on Independence Day in Idaho, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. On July 4 at 8:20 a.m., State Police investigated a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 93 just north of Jackpot, Nevada.
kmvt

Undercover Rupert operation results in five arrests

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department, in conjunction with nine other agencies, conducted an undercover sting operation resulting in the arrests of five people. 34-year-old Chase Quinton of Ogden, 40-year-old William Snyder of Pocatello, 65-year-old Joel Ramirez of West Valley, Utah, and 28-year-old Richard Castro of Hazelton...
RUPERT, ID
98.3 The Snake

Popular Park in Twin Falls Closed Due to Vandalism?

During the summer, parents are often looking for ways to get their kids out of the house to get some fresh air, some peace of mind, and to use up all that pent-up energy. There are multiple ways to do this. You can have them play in the yard, take them to a friend's house, or by going to a park. When it comes to parks, there is a hidden gem in Twin Falls, that many parents enjoy taking their kids to. The park is more unique than any other in the area and is a local favorite. The park is Mary Alice Park and it may be forced to close its gates soon due to vandalism and theft.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
