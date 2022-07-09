Highest Looping Roller Coaster In The United States Opened In Glenwood Springs

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

