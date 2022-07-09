Highest Looping Roller Coaster In The United States Opened In Glenwood Springs

When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario. According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday marked the official opening of the "Defiance Coaster" at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which has the steepest freefall drop of any coaster in the Western U.S. with a 102.3-degree drop. It's a 56-second ride with a 110-foot drop. The ride sits at 7,132 feet...
The body of a deceased 40-year-old woman was discovered in Gore Creek on Saturday, according to officials from the Vail Police Department. The body was found at about 8:35 AM on Saturday morning near the East Vail 'Park and Ride' lot at Bighorn Road. Crews from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene.
State regulators are taking over a combined 106 wells from two oil and gas companies that faced several alleged violations and a total fine of $2.2 million. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to suspend the fine. But the commission revoked the ability of the companies, 31 Operating and Lasso Oil and Gas, to operate in Colorado.
Authorities on Thursday shut down eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon after a tractor-trailer overturned. The Colorado State Patrol said the highway between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero would be closed between six and eight hours. Authorities recommended drivers use State Highway 13 to U.S. Highway 40 to State Highway 9...
UPDATE 4:22 P.M. Thursday, July 7: Interstate 70 is now open eastbound at Glenwood Springs. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed at mile marker 116, the Glenwood Springs exit, for a wreck that happened earlier today, a Garfield County alert stated.
The school bus driver pulling away from a stop in Parachute in March didn’t look at his mirror or heed warnings from other riders moments before he ran over and killed an 11-year-old girl, her parents allege in a new federal lawsuit. Annaliese Backner died early in the morning...
A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department.
Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation.
The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot.
At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said.
Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
