ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Highest Looping Roller Coaster In The United States Opened In Glenwood Springs

By Producer Wignz
imfromdenver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefiance is the highest looping roller coaster in the U.S. The new ride just opened at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs. The YouTube channel Coaster...

www.imfromdenver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Smoker on gondola may have started fire at famed Colorado ski resort

When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario. According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman's body discovered in creek in Colorado mountain town

The body of a deceased 40-year-old woman was discovered in Gore Creek on Saturday, according to officials from the Vail Police Department. The body was found at about 8:35 AM on Saturday morning near the East Vail 'Park and Ride' lot at Bighorn Road. Crews from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene.
VAIL, CO
lamarledger.com

Colorado takes over 106 oil, gas wells after crackdown on companies

State regulators are taking over a combined 106 wells from two oil and gas companies that faced several alleged violations and a total fine of $2.2 million. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to suspend the fine. But the commission revoked the ability of the companies, 31 Operating and Lasso Oil and Gas, to operate in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Body of overdue hiker found in Colorado

A 25-year-old hiker was found dead on Thursday afternoon on Mount Crested Butte in Gunnison National Forest, according to a news release from the Mt Crested Butte Police Department. Police were contacted about the overdue hiker at around 12:30 PM, officials said. Crews from the police department and Crested Butte Search and Rescue were then deployed to Mount Crested Butte and began a search operation. The hiker's body was found by helicopter at around 1:05 PM, below the cliffs. The SAR team then recovered the body on foot. At this time a cause of death has not been made available, and the victim's next of kin has been notified, officials said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coasters#The Roller#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy