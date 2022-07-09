Grand Junction Home Built in 1908 on Over an Acre for Sale

A staple of northern Colorado could soon be closing for good, as the Swetsville Zoo in Timnath is official under contract for purchase. For decades the "zoo," located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road just outside of Fort Collins, has been a family-friendly destination that offers a free walking tour through Bill Swets' unique property. The Swetsville Zoo was created by Swets after he found a passion for welding together junk yard pieces to create unique creatures. Dinosaurs, bugs, space ships and more have been created out of Swets' imagination on handy work and have been on display...

TIMNATH, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO