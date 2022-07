DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday morning that left a bicyclist with serious injuries. According to police, the crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Guess Road, when a bicyclist was hit by a gray or silver colored sedan. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO