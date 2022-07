An 8-year-old cheerleader tragically died at a Fourth of July parade in Utah after the float she was riding in was hit by a Hummer. Macie Hill, of Layton, was participating in the parade with her Patriot Cheer All Stars dance team at 175 South Main in Kaysville, about 20 miles north of Salt Lake City, when she was struck by the vehicle.

KAYSVILLE, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO