Husker target sets decision date

By Michael Bruntz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother of Nebraska’s June official visitors has set a date for a decision. Zachary (La.) edge rusher Ashley Williams announced that he will make his college decision known on...

The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
247Sports

WATCH: Kansas State could surprise the country in 2022

Five Big 12 teams -- half the conference! -- nabbed first-place votes in the media's preseason poll released last week. The only team that finished in the top six without a first-place vote might be the team to keep an eye on when the season begins ... if you weren't following this wild card already. Evidently, some people are already aware.
KANSAS STATE
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
State
Nebraska State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
#American Football#College Football#Husker#Lincoln
MountaineerMaven

Two Routes for the Big 12 to Reach 20 Members

A year ago the Big 12 Conference was on life support as Oklahoma and Texas agreed to join forces with the SEC in the near future. With the only two big brands set to leave the conference, the Big 12 had to act quickly and did so by adding BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Georgia Bulldogs shockingly jump up in 2023 CFB recruiting rankings with Notre Dame remaining king

The Georgia Bulldogs have made a significant leap up the Class of 2023 recruitment rankings. Having previously been on the edge of the top 10 in terms of the strength of their 2023 recruitment class, the Bulldogs saw themselves shoot all the way up to No. 7 in the nation in the latest rankings update. […] The post Georgia Bulldogs shockingly jump up in 2023 CFB recruiting rankings with Notre Dame remaining king appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to surprising SEC report

After last month’s shocking news that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten by the 2024 season, most assumed more groundbreaking college football realignment was imminent. But that might not be the case. According to a report from Saturday Down South, the SEC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime Michigan Football Coach Died On Monday Morning

Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller died Monday morning at the age of 81. Michigan confirmed Moeller's passing and expressed condolences to his wife, Ann, and their four children. Moeller spent 23 years with the Wolverines following a brief stint as an assistant at Miami (Ohio). Initially hired as Michigan's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Report: SEC wants to stay at 16 teams amid expansion rumors

The SEC isn’t looking to add any more teams to their conference, according to multiple SEC sources via Saturday Down South. With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and a myriad of other programs looking for future direction, many have theorized the SEC could open up their doors, like they’re doing for the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners. However, that doesn’t seem to be the preference of SEC presidents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football HQ

Ole Miss football player shot at College World Series

Not long after Ole Miss won the College World Series in baseball, a member of the Rebels football team was shot near the site of the game. Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was struck in a hail of gunfire that came from a dark-colored pickup truck, according to witnesses at the scene. Omaha ...
247Sports

247Sports

Your team. All the time.

