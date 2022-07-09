Remains of Ohio Navy fireman identified 80 years after Pearl Harbor
3 days ago
Ohio Navy Fireman 1st Class Beoin H. Corzatt’s remains were finally identified eight decades after he was killed on the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency made the announcement on Friday that he was accounted for on Dec. 17, 2020. Ohio Navy Fireman 1st...
