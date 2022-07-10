Federal agents in California seize record breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico
3 days ago
Four men have been charged with federal drug trafficking after authorities seized a record-breaking 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that federal agents observed a 20-foot box truck cross into the United States from Mexico through a San Diego area port...
San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists (CBPAS) at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego intercepted two pests on two different occasions. Local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) identified them to be “First-in-Port”...
CASPER, Wyo. — A California woman and a Wyoming couple have received prison sentences for crimes related to a drug trafficking case in which law enforcement seized over 18 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday. The...
After staggering growth during the pandemic, the U.S. housing market is starting to cool fastest in cities along the West Coast, according to a Redfin analysis. "The velocity of price increases will certainly diminish significantly," said Melissa Cohn, regional vice president at William Raveis Mortgage. After staggering growth during the...
As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
After more than a decade of waiting for a change to work the city of San Diego says was unpermitted, Tom Sparrow is taking a La Jolla Mesa neighbor to court, looking to get the work removed or retroactively permitted. The issue dates to 2009, when the city first cited...
SAN DIEGO — Shootings in the city of San Diego that did not result in deaths have increased since 2020, the vast majority of which go without arrests. Data obtained by CBS 8 shows that non-fatal shootings in San Diego spiked in 2021 compared to the year prior. That data shows police responded to 236 reports of shootings that did not result in death in 2020. That number increased slightly to 250 last year.
The San Diego County Fire Protection District broke ground Tuesday on Fire Station 38 in East Otay Mesa. Once built, the station will serve a rapidly developing area which includes warehouses, transport businesses, two power plants and a battery facility. Crews housed there will also respond to calls on expanding roads and highways in the area carrying traffic crossing the U.S. and Mexico border.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Just a few dozen more COVID hospitalizations in San Diego’s 7-day rolling average would push the county into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s high community transmission category. Under federal guidelines, the new threshold would trigger recommendations for universal indoor masking. A...
Harbison Fire Details as of 8:30 p.m. Latest from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Firefighters have contained a grass fire, dubbed the Harbison Fire, that sparked Tuesday close to homes in Dehesa in East San Diego County. The fire was reported at around 4:45 p.m. along Harbison Canyon Road...
To the relief of many San Diego renters, the red-hot housing market has begun to show signs of cooling over the last month. Median one-bedroom rent in San Diego was $2,320 for the month of June, according to online rental platform Zumper.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "With the understanding of the diversity of this community, as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio," First Lady Jill Biden said in a speech Monday. Raul Cruz of San Ysidro listened to the speech and says "wow. I am speechless." Cruz says...
SAN FRANCISCO (KNX) – A video circulating on social media shows beachgoers scattering as they are chased by two sea lions at a California beach on Friday. In the footage uploaded to TikTok, a swarm of people are seen running in fear from two large sea lions at La Jolla Cove in San Diego, as the animals lumber behind them.
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista resident wants the city to back out of the settlement it entered into with trash hauler Republic Services over the month-long trash worker strike that put the brakes on trash collection citywide. Chula Vista resident Russ Hall says the city council and...
SAN DIEGO — "People are outraged by this!" said Brittany Fonteno, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona. Arizona is in a legal limbo right now. Fonteno said since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade a little over two weeks ago, they still do not have legal clarity on abortion rights.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
Marie Grace is still sweeping up shards of glass, clumps of stucco and what’s left of the white fence that protected her Oak Park home. Grace's car looks like it was stomped on by a giant: The roof is caved in, the windows are shattered, and bits and pieces of debris rest on what was once a shiny hood.
December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 50 city employees, including up to 20 San Diego Police Officers are facing termination for failing to comply with the city’s COVID testing requirement. In response to the notices of termination the San Diego Police Officers Association say the firing of 20...
