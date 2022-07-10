ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Federal agents in California seize record breaking 5,000 pounds of meth crossing from Mexico

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour men have been charged with federal drug trafficking after authorities seized a record-breaking 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that federal agents observed a 20-foot box truck cross into the United States from Mexico through a San Diego area port...

sandiegocountynews.com

Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists intercepted two pests at Otay Mesa crossing

San Diego, CA–U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists (CBPAS) at the Otay Mesa cargo crossing in San Diego intercepted two pests on two different occasions. Local U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) identified them to be “First-in-Port”...
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
CBS 8

Vast majority of non-fatal shootings reported in San Diego go without arrests

SAN DIEGO — Shootings in the city of San Diego that did not result in deaths have increased since 2020, the vast majority of which go without arrests. Data obtained by CBS 8 shows that non-fatal shootings in San Diego spiked in 2021 compared to the year prior. That data shows police responded to 236 reports of shootings that did not result in death in 2020. That number increased slightly to 250 last year.
countynewscenter.com

New East Otay Mesa County Fire Station Will Serve Rapidly Developing Border Area

The San Diego County Fire Protection District broke ground Tuesday on Fire Station 38 in East Otay Mesa. Once built, the station will serve a rapidly developing area which includes warehouses, transport businesses, two power plants and a battery facility. Crews housed there will also respond to calls on expanding roads and highways in the area carrying traffic crossing the U.S. and Mexico border.
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria’s homeless policies are failing San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
eastcountymagazine.org

NO ROOM IN THE ICU FOR CENTRAL CALIFORNIANS; SOUTHERN CA ICU AVAILABILITY DROPS TO 5.3%

December 13, 2020 (California) – The San Joaquin Valley region in Central California, comprised of Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties, had zero available ICU beds, as of Saturday, 16 days after Thanksgiving. Only one day prior, according to the California Department of Public Health, that figure had been 4.5%.
